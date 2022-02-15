Throughout Curt Chandler’s tenure at Penn State, he was many things — a mentor, colleague, friend, professor, father and journalist. But his family and friends said in every facet of his life, he was a storyteller first and foremost.

Chandler, who was an associate professor at Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications whose dedication to his craft inspired students and colleagues alike, died on Jan. 31 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I don’t know how he managed to do it all,” Katie O’Toole, an instructor and lecturer in the College of Communications, said. “It was like he was being cloned. He seemed to be everywhere doing everything. In all the years I knew him, he was just so selfless — even to the bitter end.”

Chandler was born on Feb. 27, 1957, and he spent much of his childhood in Cloquet, Minnesota, and Marin, California, before graduating high school in Lewiston, Idaho.

In 1974, Chandler began studying at the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University. He became involved on campus as a photographer for the Daily Northwestern, president of the Chi Psi fraternity, member of Northwestern’s intercollegiate debate team and an art director of Byline Magazine, among other activities.

During his junior year, Curt also met his future wife, Stacie, a journalism major as well, and after graduating in 1979, the couple got married in 1980.

Madeline Chandler, Curt and Stacie’s daughter, said the dynamic between her “wonderful parents” was “loving.”

“My mother was definitely a superhero,” Madeline said. “She made my dad’s career work [a priority] while she touted around four kids. She lifted my dad up and made his career possible.”

Curt began his career working at small papers in Colorado and Utah before landing a job at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio, as a staff photographer, later transitioning into the role as night picture editor and helping the paper transition from black and white page print to color.

“Being a journalist and photographer is who I knew my dad as from the get-go,” Madeline said. “The way so many people imagine him — wearing a safari shirt with cameras wrapped around him, film in the freezer, an endless amount of newspapers on the kitchen table that he read each morning — that’s classic Curt.”

And in 1994, Curt became the director of photography at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“My most formative memories when it comes to my dad’s work come from growing up in Pittsburgh,” Madeline said. “I remember going to the Gazette on ‘Take [Our Kids] to Work Day’ and just loving it. I can still smell the ink.”

For John Beale, it was in Pittsburgh where he and Curt first met.

Beale, now an associate teaching professor in the College of Communications, was the head photographer at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from 1984 to 2006.

“Curt and I worked together on a daily basis in Pittsburgh — whether that meant working on projects, daily assignments, ordering supplies or equipment — that’s where I got to know him best,” Beale said. “I think it was his work ethic, even then, he was all in with everything he did.”

Beale said Curt’s knack for all things technical was apparent as well.

“He was always at the forefront of evolving technology and [learning about] where things were going,” Beale said. “I’ve always joked that when it came to the web and the internet, Curt was already selling that before others were talking about it.”

Curt later became the paper’s first editor of online innovation, a transition into what was just becoming the world of multimedia journalism.

“He started [that job] right when papers were starting to go online,” Madeline said. “He was just so excited to see how journalism was evolving.”

Madeline said every night at midnight when the paper turned over with new stories, Curt’s job consisted of copying and pasting the paper to the website — a tedious endeavor that eventually led to Curt working night shifts.

“I don’t know how he did it, but even with the hours he worked, he was still such a constant presence in my life, there’s not many memories I have where he isn’t there,” Madeline said. “In middle school when I played softball, my games would be at 2:30 p.m., right before he had to go to work, but it didn’t matter what he had scheduled, he was always there.”

For Madeline, the youngest of Curt’s four children, there was always a special bond.

“Whether it was daddy-daughter dates, going to the movies, dinner, you name it, Curt was my dude,” Madeline said. “He was always there. I mean he became the assistant troop leader for my Girl Scout troop because he was an eagle scout and wanted to make sure we all knew how to tie knots.”

But after 12 years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and almost 30 years working at daily newspapers, Curt transitioned into teaching and became an associate teaching professor in the College of Communications.

Yet even as Curt began working more and more within academia, Beale said he doesn’t believe that transition ever slowed Curt down.

“He used the same amount of energy and time [toward] both his professions,” Beale said. “Everyone knew they could call Curt, and he would do whatever he could to help. His office hours were 24/7.”

But the move presented an unforeseen obstacle.

“When he started at Penn State, I was not done with high school. I was at this amazing public art school in Pittsburgh,” Madeline said. “We had to sell our house and everything, but he let me stay in Pittsburgh to finish school because he knew how important it was for me.”

Madeline said this decision also meant Curt and his wife lived separately for two years before Madeline graduated in 2009, and they made the move to State College.

“It just shows how selfless both of my parents are,” Madeline said. “That they would do that for me.”

For Dean of the College of Communications Marie Hardin, who first met Curt when she was the associate department head of the college, the same adjective also came to mind.

“When we hired Curt in the fall of 2007, I scheduled the classes for the faculty so I got to know Curt through that,” Hardin said. “I think we all figured out rather quickly that Curt was a constant innovator and that the students were his first priority.”

According to Hardin, Curt began teaching COMM 271, Principles of Journalism, early on in his tenure at Penn State — a class that now has hundreds of students each semester but had only four students enrolled in its “first iteration.”

“In 2007, it was still very much a print world, but we knew multimedia was coming,” Hardin said. “Curt was hired as a visual journalist, and he brought in a skill set that moved the entire curriculum forward.”

Curt’s enthusiasm, ever-evolving technical knowledge and natural ability to teach storytelling to the next generation of journalists cemented his status as one of the most beloved teachers in the college, Hardin said.

His ability to connect with students in the classroom through avenues such as social media only increased his status, Madeline said.

Not only was he present in the classroom, known for his mentorship and guidance or the occasional onesie he’d wear to class, but he was also active in student organizations, serving as an adviser to Penn State Network Television, lending a hand with the student-run Centre County Report, and offering his time to industry associations such as the National Press Photographers Association and the Online News Association, among others.

One of the more recent endeavors Curt was leading was Centre News Digest, an initiative connecting local journalism in the Centre County area to its community.

Student Emily Grill first found out about the initiative in Curt’s class halfway through her first semester at Penn State.

“My first communications class ever was with Curt during my first semester of my freshman year,” Grill (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “Even though it was on Zoom, you never knew what to expect. He was so good at sharing the unique possibilities journalism has to offer.”

According to Grill, Curt announced the Centre News Digest idea in class, asking if any students would be interested in collaborating with him.

Soon after, they began forming plans in January 2021.

“Curt saw a problem of local news in State College declining and that there were just missing pieces,” Grill said. “He cared so deeply about making sure we did everything we could to promote local journalism in the area that we all fed off that urgency, too.”

Grill said by the end of the spring semester, seven students were actively part of the team, with each student taking one day out of the week to create social media highlights or threads of some of the local content in the area — including from Penn State student organizations.

Her relationship with Curt was also becoming more personal at the same time, Grill said.

“Whenever I had a question or if I needed advice about anything under the sun, Curt was always there for me,” Grill said. “He is the one professor that made me genuinely excited about journalism. Every other professor I have had has preached the dying industry aspect of it, but he never uttered those words. Not once.”

For many communications students at Penn State, taking a Curt class was simply a rite of passage.

Which was the case for Noah Riffe, who took Curt’s “iconic” COMM 271 class virtually. However, he first met Curt in 2017 after a family friend introduced them during a visit to the university.

“I talked to him for only five to 10 minutes, but you could just tell he was excited about what he did,” Riffe (senior-photojournalism) said. “I thought that was going to be it, but I was so wrong.”

As Riffe navigated the application process during his senior year of high school, Curt set up a call to recruit Riffe to join the journalism program.

“He couldn’t have been more supportive, he didn’t even really know me, but he sold me on Penn State completely,” Riffe said. “I didn’t have the best grades or anything, but he told me I had great work.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

After that, Curt became his mentor, as well as an avid supporter of Riffe’s work, often sharing Riffe’s content on his own social media accounts.

“He didn’t do things like that to gain more success for his career or more money and fame,” Riffe said. “He did it because he cared about storytelling, and he cared about the next generation of storytellers.”

Giving back is one of the biggest lessons Curt instilled in Riffe, he said.

“In the photojournalism industry, there’s an emphasis on paying your dues — not just creating impactful journalism but also instilling in others what you have learned,” Riffe said. “Curt treated me as an equal, and I had no business being his equal. He had 30 years of experience on me, but he didn’t care. He believed in me.”

Traveling with students to cover stories gave Curt purpose beyond the classroom, often traveling abroad and to places such as Puerto Rico, Rio de Janeiro, Oslo and Hong Kong.

O'Toole, who has traveled with Curt on numerous trips, got to know him personally while traveling to Hong Kong with students in 2014.

“From lugging heavy pieces of equipment to the airport to putting together broken pieces that [had] failed, he truly was the MVP of that trip,” O’Toole said. “And every morning, as soon as Curt appeared in the dining room, he would be surrounded by students.”

John Affleck, the director of the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism, said traveling to Rio de Janeiro in 2016 for the Paralympic Games alongside Curt was also influential.

“He really took an interest in the students, and that’s selling it way, way short. He had professional relationships, but they were very warm,” Affleck said. “He always acted like their work [was] the most important thing he could be doing.

“For someone like myself who came in from the industry six years after Curt, it was inspirational. He showed the other faculty what really matters.”

Beale echoed these sentiments.

“His classroom had no walls because he was always teaching,” Beale said. “Go down to the new media center and look at the gallery of photos [on the second floor]. When I look at that work, I see beautiful, powerful images, but I also see Curt and the students’ projects we worked with behind the scenes.”

Following a few years of construction — and a $30 million expansion and renovation — the Bellisario Media Center, located in the Willard Building at the University Park campus officially opened last fall.

The media center is now home to many of the student media organizations on campus, and throughout the design process, Hardin said Curt was never far from her mind.

“In many ways, the ethos of this media center is a testament to him. He brought a spirit of innovation and a belief in students for the college that impacted all of us,” Hardin said. “What's his lasting impact going to be? It’s when I walk into that media center and I see people doing creative, collaborative, ethically sound storytelling.”

Curt never got to properly teach in the center after a cross country road trip in May 2021 turned into a hospital visit, and later, what would become a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“My parents were making their way to Colorado to sell a car to my brother,” Madeline said. “They went to Yellowstone [National Park], and everything was great. At least until he took off his sunglasses and his eyes were yellow.”

Curt immediately went to the hospital. According to Madeline, Curt had been complaining about different health issues since January 2021 but had not been properly diagnosed until then.

“We are a very straight forward family, we like to be realistic, and from the beginning, he knew his odds weren’t great,” Madeline said. “But he wanted to keep going at his normal pace for as long as he could — there was never not a time when he didn’t want to continue teaching.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Throughout summer 2021, Curt continued his commitments as best he could, though it was then that Grill and students at Centre News Digest realized something had gone wrong.

“We had just gotten into the rhythm of things, developing a consistent posting schedule and meeting weekly, but in early June, he started to not be at the meetings,” Grill said. “Though he wasn’t there, he was still engaged and willing to do everything he could to help, just in a smaller role.”

Grill said Curt continued answering texts and emails throughout the summer.

“It’s just a testament to his character that he had so many personal issues going on but that he still wanted to continue the work,” Grill said.

Though Curt kept his diagnosis private, by the end of the summer, more students knew, and he began to get weaker as he began treatments of chemotherapy to combat the aggressive form of cancer.

Another one of Curt’s former students, Min Xian, never lost contact with him — even after graduation.

Xian, who graduated from Penn State in 2017 with a degree in digital and print journalism and currently works as a reporter at WPSU Penn State, first met Curt during her sophomore year in COMM 271.

“I wanted to do more and learn more, and so I reached out to him about the possibility of working as a [teaching assistant],” Xian said. “He was so cheerful about me approaching, and he, sure enough, got me an independent study to be a TA for the class [that next semester].”

Xian’s efforts sparked a mentorship that continued throughout during her college years, and she took four of Curt’s classes in total.

“As an international student, it's fun and engaging to learn about a different culture this way. My senior year, I had to go back to China for a month or two due to family issues, and I was really panicking because I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” Xian said. “But Curt helped me significantly in figuring out my schedule and even kept in touch with me while I was home and feeling stuck. That friendship and genuine care was so powerful.”

Xian said she found out about Curt’s diagnosis of cancer herself last summer.

“It was bittersweet because I know he was still excited to be teaching even given the constraints of his body,” Xian said. “Of course at the same time, I wanted him to put himself first.”

Xian said she will remember Curt for the dedication he had to his work and for always being “optimistic” — even while facing a life-threatening disease.

And yet, in many ways, Curt was still very much himself, O’Toole said, despite the physical changes that came from treatment and the toll of cancer.

“Last summer, as Stacie and Curt were getting ready to go to Pittsburgh for chemo, a student called Curt who he was working with on an independent project, as she was running into a problem checking out a camera,” O’Toole said. “Curt made sure to turn around, drive from his house in Philipsburg to campus to check it out for her.”

According to O’Toole, who learned of that story from Stacie, the journalism department held a virtual happy hour in the fall that Curt often attended.

“Every Friday, we would hop on Zoom and see Curt be his cheerful, usual self,” O’Toole said. “We could see he was getting thinner, weaker, more tired as the months went on, but he was there. That he could beat the pain of his body physically failing even for a half an hour was the ultimate sacrifice.”

O’Toole said Curt never stopped learning, even despite his diagnosis, taking an interest in advancement of medicine through chemotherapy methods and machines he was hooked up to.

“He was typical Curt in that he was honest and forthright about his own research and about what the doctors were telling him,” Hardin said. “He worked and consulted with and gave his time and energy to his colleagues and his students right up to the end. That’s just who he was. He couldn’t help himself. As long as he could, he would.”

Curt made the decision to start the fall 2021 semester teaching over Zoom, with the agreement that when he felt he was too tired to continue, he would step down.

“Curt wasn’t ever someone to fold his cards,” Hardin said. “He was energized by working with students and doing creative work, so I think he saw that as good for him. We saw that as good for him, and we all saw it good for students.”

But on Oct. 14, 2021, Curt officially took a step back, being transparent with his students in COMM 271 that he couldn’t keep up with the rigor of the semester while also undergoing treatment at the same time.

After his announcement, recorded lectures from previous semesters were shown and another College of Communications professor took over operations for the remainder of the semester.

In the midst of his exit from teaching, Curt also made the move from Philipsburg to Pittsburgh in order to be closer to the hospital he was receiving treatments from. Beale said he saw Curt “still responding with positivity” even amid the way the cancer was affecting him.

“Nobody wants to hear that a friend or colleague has pancreatic cancer,” Beale said. “No one wants to hear it because most of the time you know it’s the end.”

Madeline, who lives in Brooklyn and works as the manager of a coffee shop in the West Village, said traveling back to visit her father became all the more complicated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am in a very public industry, so it was difficult, as I couldn’t go back as much as I might have hoped to,” Madeline said. “The hardest thing was that life continues. You're going through this very difficult thing, but I still had to make sure that oat milk was ordered for the day.”

Madeline said she and her sister developed the use of the word “butterscotch” at the beginning of phone calls so that they knew there wasn’t an “emergency with dad” at the same time.

In November 2021, Madeline finally got to visit her dad.

“We recorded him telling us these stories, so we could always have his voice and presence in video and audio whenever we needed him in the future,” Madeline said. “I never thought about marriage as something I would do, but I thought of the song I would want to dance to. And we were able to dance together so that I would always get to have that.”

The next trip Madeline made was during Thanksgiving week, spending most of her time with her dad doing their favorite thing together — watching movies.

“One of my majors at Penn State was film, and ever since I was little, we would have movie marathons,” Madeline said. “We picked out all the movies that mattered, and we watched them all. He was so much more tired on that trip. But he pulled himself up to have the energy to be with me.”

By December 2021, the Chandler family began to plan a Chirsmtas celebration, but it was abruptly canceled out of precaution due to the omicron variant surge peaking across the U.S. at the time.

And yet, not even canceled family gatherings would stop Curt from continuing to help students one-on-one.

“I’ve talked to people who were texting him two weeks before he passed,” Affleck said. “He was still engaged with people who he mentored right until the end of life. He didn’t let the diagnosis define him, and that is what made it such a shock for us as faculty. We knew it was coming, but we didn’t know how immediate it was.”

Curt died on Jan. 31, 2022, in Pittsburgh at age 64.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“In college, my dad and I took a film class together,” Madeline said. “It’s always been our thing, so it only makes sense that by chance, I was at a movie theater in Manhattan at the time of his death. At the exact moment he passed, the movie began. I know he would have just loved that. It felt like he was there with me.”

Madeline, who graduated from Penn State in 2014, said not many students realized Curt had his own kids on campus as well.

Her brother Vincent, a College of Communications graduate of 2012, also attended Penn State.

“He’s the man, the myth, the legend. It’s easy for people to forget he had his own family separate from the College of Communications,” Madeline said. “As a family, we did see the exhaustive side of him after the long hours of work he put in, but it was rare.”

While there never will be another Curt, the “overwhelming” wave of response in the aftermath of his death was enough to show just how much he meant to so many, Madeline said.

“Curt lived by giving himself and his time, freely and happily first,” Affleck said. “He was and will always be an unparalleled mentor.”

Hardin said it was in some ways “gratifying” to see the outcry on social media.

“You know when a professor is impactful because great teachers bring something uniquely special to it on their own,” Hardin said. “But to hear about the little stories here and there just put him in another classification entirely.”

And though he never did teach in the new media center, Hardin said she can still envision how Curt would have used the space.

“He would continue bringing everyone together, creating these amazing projects,” Hardin said. “In many ways, the newsroom was designed for somebody like Curt to really thrive in. And yet another reason his memory will continue to live on.”

To properly commemorate Curt’s contributions to the College of Communications, the college will hold a memorial service for him on Feb. 25.

“We have been getting lots of feedback from students, faculty and organizations he worked with, and everyone shares the same sense of devastation,” O’Toole, one of the two organizers of the program, said. “Everyone has a Curt story, so this program will hopefully be a time for people to share pictures, memories, stories and short videos together.”

Curt’s entire family will also be at the event, marking the first time they’ve all been together in some time, Madeline said.

According to O’Toole, the event will take place at the Carnegie Cinema in the Carnegie Building. Two of Curt’s children will speak at the event, and a reception will be held in the new media center after.

The memorial will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Madeline said it’s “heartbreaking” Curt was never able to teach in the media center but finds solace in knowing his input was part of the development of the space — which is one of the reasons The Chandler Grant for Storytelling came to be.

“The Chandler Grant for Storytelling is a needs-based scholarship for students who are working on a multimedia project of some form,” Madeline said. “We are emphasizing that it is needs-based because all students deserve opportunities.

“I struggled with that. I worked 30 hours a week in college. I couldn’t afford to do more outside of classes and the organizations I was part of, so we want other people to have a different narrative.”

Money from the grant should be used to help with travel, conference expenses or equipment rental, according to Madeline, and it has already begun accepting donations through Penn State.

“I think the fund for students in the future is going to be a wonderful legacy,” Beale said. “[It’s] one thing to dispense knowledge, and it's something completely different to connect with students and be selfless. I give his family credit for sharing him with everyone.”

Grill said she’s looking past the “what ifs” of what Curt might have been able to do if he had more time and is instead focusing on the imprint he left.

“Obviously, I would have loved more time to learn from him, but the lessons… will take me far beyond my college years,” Grill said. “He grasped so many different ends of communications and gave us the tools to do the same — I’ll never forget it.”

Affleck said he believes Curt would want everyone to continue “telling the best stories we can and to put our hearts and souls into it.”

But for Madeline, Curt will first and foremost always be her dad.

“What is so important to me is that he is remembered as kind and somebody who made education special,” Madeline said. “It’s such a big school and so easy to just become a number, but he saw students as individuals. He wasn’t thinking about what he wanted or the college wanted — just what the students would.

“That, in [and] of itself, was maybe his greatest gift.”

Editor’s note: Noah Riffe is a former photographer for The Daily Collegian.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE