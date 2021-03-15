With the Bryce Jordan Center being used as a coronavirus vaccination site, Monday was the first day eligible individuals could receive a dose of the vaccine.

People receiving their shots arrived at the box office of the Bryce Jordan Center to check in with an employee to receive their dose.

Shots were administered to people in the main concourse of the arena.

After receiving their shots, vaccinated individuals were required to remain in a waiting area for 15 minutes before leaving.

The Bryce Jordan Center will continue to serve as a vaccination location on Tuesday. According to Monica Wright, the development director for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, vaccination appointments were filled for Monday and Tuesday.