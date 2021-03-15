People receiving their shots arrived at the box office of the Bryce Jordan Center to check in with an employee to receive their dose.
Shots were administered to people in the main concourse of the arena.
After receiving their shots, vaccinated individuals were required to remain in a waiting area for 15 minutes before leaving.
The Bryce Jordan Center will continue to serve as a vaccination location on Tuesday. According to Monica Wright, the development director for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, vaccination appointments were filled for Monday and Tuesday.
From left to right, Kaylie Withrow (senior-geography) and her dog Lola, Alyssa Lesher (senior-finance), and Leevi Placek (senior-earth sciences) enjoy the warm weather from Old Main lawn on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in University Park, Pa.