BJC Vaccination Site, Wide Shot
People waiting to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center, in University Park, Pa, on Monday, March 15, 2021.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

With the Bryce Jordan Center being used as a coronavirus vaccination site, Monday was the first day eligible individuals could receive a dose of the vaccine.

People receiving their shots arrived at the box office of the Bryce Jordan Center to check in with an employee to receive their dose.

BJC Vaccination Site, Check-In Line
People check in to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
BJC Vaccination Site, Check-In Workers
Workers checking in recipients of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

Shots were administered to people in the main concourse of the arena.

BJC Vaccination Site, Line Shot
People waiting in line, with paperwork in hand, to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Bryce Jordan Center, in University Park, Pa.
BJC Vaccination Site, Mark Stephens
Dr. Mark Stephens, a doctor of medicine in State College, Pa, prepares a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
BJC Vaccination Site, Gregory Drake
Gregory Drake, of State College, receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
BJC Vaccination Site, David Snyder 3
David Snyder, of Bellwood, Pa, receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

After receiving their shots, vaccinated individuals were required to remain in a waiting area for 15 minutes before leaving.

BJC Vaccination Site, Waiting Area
People waiting to leave after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Bryce Jordan Center, in University Park, Pa.

The Bryce Jordan Center will continue to serve as a vaccination location on Tuesday. According to Monica Wright, the development director for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, vaccination appointments were filled for Monday and Tuesday.

