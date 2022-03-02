Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center will be illuminated in blue- and yellow-colored lights — matching those of the Ukrainian flag — Wednesday and Thursday nights to demonstrate the university's solidarity with the people of Ukraine, according to a release.

The lights will remain on the BJC from 6 p.m. until midnight on both days, the release said.

According to the Associated Press, Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has remained a topic of conversation across the country and within the Penn State community.

Penn State’s Ukrainian Society and Russian Club is hosting a rally supporting Ukraine tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the Old Main, which will correspond with the illumination of the BJC, the release said.

The Ukrainian Society held a “Pray for Ukraine” rally at the Allen Street Gates last week that had more than 50 individuals in attendance with the mission to spread “awareness” and create “unity.”

Moreover, Penn State’s chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Honor Society, hosted a discussion panel on Wednesday focused on the complexities of the conflict and the weeklong developments.

Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Monday promoting conversations about the “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine between Penn State community members and offering support to “affected members of [the] campus community.”

