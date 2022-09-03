Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company.

According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.

The business will be sponsored by New Holland Agriculture, according to the post. The menu will be limited due to "equipment availability and space."

According to the post, they will offer pulled pork and whole hog loose sausage.

