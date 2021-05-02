Dean Peggy Johnson of Penn State's Schreyer Honors College plans to retire Aug. 15, 2021, and the college named a new educational equity scholarship in her honor, according to a Thursday release.

The Dean Peggy A. Johnson Educational Equity Honors Scholarship will be awarded to students entering the honors college who need financial support to meet tuition costs and students whose backgrounds and identities contribute to the diversity of the college.

According to the release, the scholarship will be funded by donations from the Schreyer Honors College’s External Advisory Board, the Scholar Alumni Society Board and the Schreyer Parents Council. External donations can also be contributed to the scholarship.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 8th forcible sex offense of spring 2021 semester Penn State University Police received a report of an indecent assault on Saturday at 5 p.m.,…