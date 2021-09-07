In a letter addressed to Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims, Penn State students, faculty and alumni are urging the university to release the results of the 2018 sexual misconduct survey and continue to conduct the climate survey.

The letter, written by the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, says the survey results from 2018 have not been released after Penn State President Eric Barron said in 2015 the Task Force on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment would conduct regular surveys on the campus' climate at the university.

Those who wrote the letter are demanding the university release all data by Oct. 1 and that more complex, in-depth climate surveys are conducted by the university on the topic of sexual assault at least every three years.

According to the letter, the coalition also wants to see more diverse and underrepresented groups involved in the creation and implementation of the survey, and it is urging the university to release future reports within three months of survey completion.

So far, the letter has garnered 58 signatures.

