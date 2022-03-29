The recent rise in gas prices has affected Penn State students — specifically Sam Langer, who said she was deterred from bringing her car back to campus this spring.

“I was thinking about bringing my car up for the second semester, but with the rise in gas prices and not having a job on campus, I decided not to,” Langer (freshman-psychology) said. “It would make a giant dent in my savings.”

Gas prices have recently soared, and as of March 28, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $4.246 nationally, according to the American Automobile Association.

And in State College, the average price of gas reached $4.350 per regular gallon as of March 28, according to AAA. Last year, the average price in State College was $2.999 per regular gallon.

“I do know people that do have cars,” Taylor Root said. “They are not traveling home as much just because they don’t want to pay the increase in prices.”

Root (sophomore-political science) expressed relief that she’s not someone who has a car on campus.

“I definitely don't think it affects my part of the student population much because I do have a lot of friends that don’t have cars,” Root said.

International students, like Mohammed Alshanqiti from Saudi Arabia, said they’ve also seen the shift in their home countries.

“The increase in the gas prices here is not the same as in Saudi Arabia,” Alshanqiti (freshman-petroleum and natural gas engineering) said. “There are increases in both countries, but just in the U.S., the increase is more [prominent].”

Alshanqiti said he believes any increase will lead to problems.

“It's unfair because a lot of people are losing their jobs because of this issue. And we actually talk about this in some of our classes,” Alshanqiti said, “that it could lead to poverty for some people — whose life depends on driving.”

For Usama Alharbi, he said it's a “natural thing” that happens once “in a while.”

“I think it affects students and all people, it happens in all the world,” Alharbi (freshman-petroleum and natural gas engineering) said.

Maria Morris said she’s been feeling the change personally.

“Me and my boyfriend are long distance, so I’m not able to see him as much because we want to save money,” Morris (senior-film production) said.

Morris said she’s also seen how the rise in prices has affected everyone.

“Everyone is kinda affected by it, whether they're trying to avoid driving, maybe taking more public transportation,” Morris said.

Olivia Hughes agreed with Morris that many are being affected — locally and nationally.

“I mean it's probably not very convenient for people,” Hughes (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

However, Morris said she has an optimistic outlook on the issue.

“At the same time, if people are more likely to take public transportation places, I mean, it's better for the environment,” Morris said.

Sydney Dutton said she’s had to cut back on driving to compensate.

“So obviously, I don’t use my car much up here, but when I went home for spring break, it definitely hit me because I hadn’t been thinking about gas prices,” Dutton (sophomore-biology) said. “I hadn’t been using my car.”

The drive showed Dutton how much money it cost to get home.

“I went to fill up my gas tank when I went home, and it was $50,” Dutton said.

The trip home made Dutton consider budgeting for college students, she said.

“I think it definitely affects us because if you do have to drive somewhere, we are broke college students, and we don’t have a full-time job or anything like that,” Dutton said. “It becomes an issue when we have to go buy groceries, but we have to go buy gas to buy groceries. So it just adds up.”

