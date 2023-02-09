As reports of antisemitism rise across the U.S. and commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the University Park Undergraduate Association seeks to promote a message of tolerance and reiterate its support of all Jewish students.

UPUA voted unanimously on Feb. 1 to approve a new resolution condemning antisemitism and recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to the bill’s sponsor, this action was seen as a critical response to news of the ongoing rise in antisemitic incidents documented around the country and at Penn State in particular. The bill expands on the policy established by a previous resolution passed in 2021.

“In a perfect world, antisemitism would have ended with the passage of the resolution in the evening of April 28, 2021,” the new bill said.

Among documented reports of antisemitism on Penn State campuses, the bill also highlighted the testimony that Jewish students were “stereotyped and/or demonized for being Jewish, witnessed Holocaust denial, saw antisemitic symbols on campus and had their experience with antisemitism and as Jews minimized.”

Elliot Copeland is an at-large representative for UPUA and responsible for introducing the new bill to his peers in the organization’s legislative body.

In his introduction, Copeland (senior-political science) told a personal story of his experience dealing with discrimination toward members of the Jewish community while working as a summer camp counselor in upstate New York.

"I made clear to the people I was working with that I was Jewish, but my colleagues didn't have a lot of experience working with people who were [Jewish],” he said.

Copeland admitted that he felt "incredibly hurt” by the fact that his friends “who were just like [him]” could engage in hurtful and insulting behavior directed at his religious views.

Looking back on this memory, he said he wished that he would've recognized and “acted on that sooner” because, for him, the experience “drove home how antisemitism manifests itself in modern day society.”

During a UPUA legislative body meeting, the at-large representative explained how antisemitism has “not really stopped” since the passage of the first resolution.

Copeland highlighted a slew of antisemitic sentiments manifesting in the media and in Pennsylvania.

He mentioned that in June 2020, a Penn State student “made the news for having a picture of a swastika drawn on her at a party.”

His comments refer to a photo that surfaced on social media around when a former Penn State student Ryann Milligan was pictured alongside another girl with swastikas drawn on each of their backs.

According to the UPUA bill, the anti-defamation league has been tracking the rise of antisemitic sentiment— which has alarmingly risen in recent years.

“Thankfully it's still a minority view,” Copeland said. “But it needs to stay a minority view because it's incredibly dangerous.”

He cited International Holocaust Remembrance Day as a catalyst for this new piece of legislation and said he wanted the UPUA’s resolution to coincide with this day in January because “the Holocaust is a defining example of antisemitism in the 20th [and 21st] centuries.”

“As an organization, the UPUA needs to say and continue to say that antisemitism is not OK,” Copeland said.

Copeland described the bill as “incredibly important” to himself and to the Jewish community because "antisemitism is the world's oldest form of hatred.”

“For 5,000-plus years, Jews have been persecuted simply because they are Jewish,” Copeland said.

Copeland said if students don’t recognize the problem of antisemitism now, “it's going to take root here — at Penn State.”

He explained how many people incorrectly view antisemitism as a one-time thing, defined only by the “big acts” that attract public attention for all of the wrong reasons.

While images of a Nazi flag painted on a billboard in Worthington, Pennsylvania, are going viral, Copeland said everyday minor things are falling under the radar.

“When someone makes assumptions about another based on their religion or ethnicity, those hurt just as much as the big things,” Copeland said.

He also said “minor events” are unfortunately far too common.

“We need to send a message that Penn State is a home for everybody, to remember how much we have in common and celebrate things that make us different,” Copeland said.

Referencing a Jewish concept known as “mitzvah,” he said the responsibility to make the world a better place should be extended to every student and every faculty member at Penn State. “Mitzvah” is considered to be a good deed done for religious purposes or in the eyes of God.

“If we dont speak out for hatred of other groups, there will be no one left to speak out when there is hatred against us,” Copeland said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Zach Perrin, vice chair of academic affairs for UPUA, worked alongside Copeland as another co-sponsor of the bill.

Perrin (sophomore-chemical engineering) said UPUA “used this bill to restructure, increase and reinforce our stance on antisemitism.”

The purpose of the bill, according to Perrin, was to acknowledge major events and incidents of intolerance that occurred recently, especially in the past year.

Perrin said they “wanted to address instances that people may not have heard much about.”

He explained how attacks on the Jewish community in his hometown of Pittsburgh had personally inspired him to support action in UPUA.

“I think students need to be understanding and appreciate that every student is from a different culture or different background,” Perrin said.

Although the Penn State administration has an “adequate” process for reporting bias, Perrin said there are still many students on campus who do not realize that their peers in the Jewish community continue to face violence and discrimination “to this day.”

“With this new legislation, we are providing people with an actual list of attacks to hopefully open more eyes to the problem,” Perrin said.

Perrin described how the bill will allow UPUA to reach more students and provide a voice for their experiences. The at-large representative said he hopes students in the future will “avoid isolating any individual” and refrain from “spreading messages of hate.”

“We must make a daily effort to support all students affected by prejudice,” he said.

For those who have been harmed, Perrin emphasized the need to “step in and let them know that you care for them.”

Perrin said he believes “this is probably one of the most effective bills that has ever gone through UPUA.”

Rabbi Hershy Gourarie is the director of the Chabad program for undergraduate students at Penn State. He said he believes the rise in antisemitism is “tragic” and must be combated in rhetoric as well as actions.

“Penn State is an incredibly welcoming environment for students, but there’s always more that can be done,” Gourarie said.

Gourarie said he believes Penn State should be held responsible for promoting a message that “every student has inherent value regardless of race, color or creed.”

Gourarie said the Jewish community is by far “the minority group with the most hatred directed toward them.” He encourages students and faculty at the university to “fight hatred and bigotry” by standing up to “high-profile figures” who affirm racist, antisemitic tropes.

“The basis of our morality,” Gourarie said, “has to be peace and tolerance.”

“If you want to claim to be loving and accepting but you’re not gonna fight antisemitism, then you’re a joke and a fraud.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE