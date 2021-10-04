While many students stay in traditional dorms during their time at Penn State, some prefer the tight-knit nature of Special Living Options, where students can live with peers who share an academic interest or a similar identity, such as being part of the LGBTQ community or holding veteran status.

For students in recovery from substance use disorders — mainly alcohol use disorder, the Residence of Addiction Recovery House provides an alcohol- and drug-free environment, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

ROAR House is a SLO overseen by the Collegiate Recovery Community and located in Dunham Hall in White Course Apartments. Each year, approximately four to 12 students sign a contract to remain sober to use the on-campus apartment space.

The CRC is a program run by the Office of Student Affairs which offers weekly peer support meetings, sober events and mentorship opportunities to Penn State students in substance use disorder recovery.

Tyler Fishbein lived in ROAR House for both semesters of his junior year after he moved out of an off-campus recovery house — a transitional housing space for individuals coming out of alcohol rehabilitation programs.

“One of the guys who was affiliated with [the recovery house] was a part of the sober student living dorms at Rutgers University,” Fishbein (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

At first, Fishbein said he wanted to start a similar university-wide sober living program at Penn State before he found out about ROAR House.

“It was very easy to get in contact with Jason [Whitney, assistant teaching professor at Penn State and CRC program director], and live there on short notice,” Fishbein said.

Fishbein said living with other sober students was beneficial for his recovery since it provided a source of inspiration and accountability.

“A huge part of the program — and being in recovery — is seeing that it works for other people, to see how they go about their day to day as a student in recovery and still maintain their sobriety,” Fishbein said.

Meredith Simpson is a current resident of ROAR House and initially became involved after she met some CRC members at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting she attended on campus.

“[Before I joined ROAR House], a lot of people lived [in the SLO], so I started hanging out there during my early sobriety,” Simpson (graduate student-counselor education) said. “They definitely helped keep me sober at the time.”

ROAR House residents will often have their own sober social events — such as movie and game nights — Simpson said, to provide an alternative to alcohol-centered college activities.

“In most campus housing, alcohol is prohibited, but students still sneak it in,” Simpson said. “[In ROAR House] we have a contract that… prohibits us from engaging in that out of respect for each other.”

Simpson said this approach to accountability can help students who are struggling “feel a little safer in their sobriety.”

“It’s just different living with people who have the same experience as you because they understand what you’re going through,” Simpson said.

Penn State Residence Life Senior Director Mark Rameker said ROAR House has similar benefits to other SLOs.

“It’s helpful having a space they know, [with] people going through similar circumstances, that's all of our living learning environments,” Rameker said.

Rameker said ROAR House, like other SLOs, exists to help meet students' needs so they can succeed and graduate.

Having the opportunity to house students in SLOs, Rameker said, allows Residence Life to “break down the large school” into smaller communities where students can live with their peers.

“[ROAR House is] a good community, and I hope it continues to grow over the years.”

