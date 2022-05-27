The rental car service Zipcar will leave Penn State's main campus after one year of serving University Park, according to a release.

Those with Zipcar memberships may retain them, the release said, and may continue to use Zipcar in "participating cities worldwide."

Penn State Transportation Services launched the partnership with Zipcar in 2021 to offer car sharing on campus for students, faculty and staff.

The car-sharing network partnered with Penn State to work toward sustainability goals of reducing the need for personal vehicles and campus parking spots.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT