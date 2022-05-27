Feature: Night Shot Allen St/College Ave 3

Cars drive by the corner of Allen Street and College Avenue at night on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

The rental car service Zipcar will leave Penn State's main campus after one year of serving University Park, according to a release.

Those with Zipcar memberships may retain them, the release said, and may continue to use Zipcar in "participating cities worldwide."

Penn State Transportation Services launched the partnership with Zipcar in 2021 to offer car sharing on campus for students, faculty and staff.

The car-sharing network partnered with Penn State to work toward sustainability goals of reducing the need for personal vehicles and campus parking spots.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.