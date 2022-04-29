Michael Smedley, a Penn State student, grew up playing football and wrestling, as well as making music with his bands. He said he enjoys live music, and as a sound design student, concerts are “his area of expertise.”

Given the normalcy of these activities, many wouldn’t guess that Smedley (senior-theatrical sound design and telecommunications) also grew up blind. This spring, he’s graduating in the top 0.5% of the Penn State 2022 graduating class with Summa Cum Laude distinction after being predicted to achieve at only a 70% level at a young age, according to his mother’s tweet.

Smedley said his blindness is a genetic condition that has deteriorated further over time. However, he was still able to enjoy sports as a kid.

“Football and baseball took a little bit of theory, like sitting down with teams and coaches and figuring out ways to make things adapted, but it always worked out,” Smedley said. “Coaches really embraced it as part of their team mentality.”

As for his schooling, Smedley said “it was just like anything else.”

“I’m really lucky I had a group of friends and an environment where it just is what it is,” Smedley said. “It was just how I had grown up. I’d grown up in the neighborhood playing baseball and kickball in the backyard with everybody, and it was just normal.”

Smedley attended public high school where he said he “wasn’t shielded from the world and got to deal with the same stupid stuff that all high schoolers got to deal with.” This public school experience made Smedley “a lot more comfortable” with the prospect of coming to a school like Penn State.

After spending a year at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Smedley decided the school where he spent his freshman year was actually “too small” for him.

“I wanted something a little bigger,” Smedley said. “They only have about 8,000 undergrads, and I wanted something a little more [Penn State’s] speed.”

Smedley said the difference between campus life at the universities has been “night and day,” but there are also services that Penn State has been able to provide him that Belmont couldn’t.

“Penn State, being a massive school with relationships with something like a textbook publisher — when I say, ‘Hey, I’m adding this class,’ there’s a PDF of the book in my inbox the next morning,” Smedley said. “I was the first blind student at Belmont to ever take their equivalent of Statistics 200 somehow. They ordered me a Braille copy of the textbook from the publisher, but they were so far behind that by the time they would deliver chapter one, we were on chapter four.”

The accommodations Penn State has been able to provide him have been “fantastic,” Smedley said.

“Before I even know that something isn’t ready for next week, [the accommodations team] is emailing me and professors, letting [us] know that they need a little bit more time, or ‘This is going to be two days late, talk to your professor about it,’” Smedley said. “They’re very good at communicating.”

As for navigating campus as a blind student, Smedley said “there’s always something new” for him to figure out.

“It’s forced me to have a lot of opportunities to throw myself into something completely new and figure out how to swim to the surface of it,” Smedley said.

Despite enjoying some of the challenges that a larger campus presents, Smedley said “there’s no way it’s all perfect.”

“There are still signs in some of our buildings that don’t have Braille because they were built so long ago they don’t legally need it,” Smedley said. “Penn State is always doing construction, and there’s a way that I prefer to get to class and then suddenly, one day without warning, the sidewalk is blocked, and there are visual signs that say ‘detour.’”

Especially living off campus, Smedley said at times, trying to figure out barriers like construction and snow removal has been both “frustrating” and “special.”

“That’s stuff that a lot of people deal with,” Smedley said. “Downtown when they’re doing construction, the sidewalks just aren’t that wide to begin with. I think it’s stuff that a lot of people face that just gets a little bit more amplified.”

However, the biggest issue Smedley said he has faced in his time at Penn State has been the CATABus.

“When the doors open on a bus, it’s supposed to say which route it is and announce every stop that’s coming up so that you can know where you are if you’re not able to see what stop you’re pulling up to, and a lot of buses just aren’t doing that,” Smedley said. “They fixed the problem once, which was phenomenal, but there are still more problems that are coming up, and they’ve stopped returning my calls.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

How Penn State students tackle finals week across different majors Though all Penn State students have various study methods for finals week that differ across…

Smedley’s girlfriend lives at an apartment complex that has stopped being announced on the CATA routes, which Smedley said has been “frustrating.”

“I think CATA as a whole has been the one thing that… sighted students don’t have to deal with necessarily,” Smedley said.

Despite the frustrations Smedley may have day to day, he acknowledged that his experience growing up and as a blind college student has been “the exception.”

“A lot of people that are visually impaired grow up very sheltered,” Smedley said. “I was on stages releasing records with bands and playing football and competing on a wrestling mat, and that’s not something that a lot of visually impaired kids have the opportunity to do.”

Having other visually impaired students reach out to him about navigating the 40,000 undergraduate students and the 13-square-mile campus, Smedley’s story is one he thinks will be “cool for incoming perspectives to read.”

The entire reason he came to Penn State in the first place, he said, was because the prospect of a huge school was exciting.

“Belmont was great; I will not say a bad thing about that school. It was a great place to do the first year of school to get acclimated to college life,” Smedley said. “But it’s a small school, and by three weeks, I felt like there was nothing left to explore. I wanted something where there was always room to find something new.”

Smedley’s choice of major comes from previous experience as well. In sixth grade, he started his first band, which needed someone to run the sound after one member’s dad told them he wouldn’t be able to continue once the band got more serious.

“So, [my bandmates] jokingly were like, ‘Oh, you’re blind; you have good ears — learn sound.’ And I did,” Smedley said. “I’d play keys with one hand and mix with the other hand.”

When he got into high school, Smedley started mixing sound for his school theatre shows and “fell in love with it.”

His sound design major is something he’s “genuinely interested in,” but he also said his “world is listening to things and how sounds interact,” so the concepts have “clicked a lot faster” for him.

Smedley’s musical experience started with him in a cover band in high school, playing at bars, parties and dances.

“It was a really fun way to be integrated in everything else going on in the school,” Smedley said. “I was leaving track practice one day as a freshman, and these two senior girls were going to their cars and said, ‘Oh, are you going to see that band tonight?’ and the other one was like, ‘Yeah, I heard they’re really cool.’

“it was really cool that that was us and that was how the school knew us — that I wasn’t just the blind kid, I was the keyboard player in the band they’re going to see tonight.”

After Smedley moved to Nashville to attend Belmont his freshman year, he formed another band with some other students called The Blue Light District. Deciding they wanted to write music, they wrote, recorded and released an album in 2019 called “Asinine Daydream.”

For The Blue Light District, Smedley played the keys and sang backup vocals, but he’s also learned to play the drums.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

At Penn State, Smedley has been able to help the sound team for productions at the Bryce Jordan Center, such as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and work with and learn from their sound crews. He also produced and directed livestreams for the club hockey team’s most recent season.

“That’s why I love Penn State,” Smedley said. “It’s something that I never would have been like, ‘I want to do live sports streaming,’ but then I got the email, and I was like, ‘I could probably figure that out.’ And we did.”

As a theatre student, Smedley has been able to work on several production projects as well. He composed the production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” last fall and designed another show that opened in March.

But by far, the “most fun” project he’s ever worked on at Penn State wasn’t even in the Penn State School of Theatre. Smedley was one of the members of the team who worked to create the synthetic crowd noise in Beaver Stadium for the 2020 football season.

“That was absurd,” Smedley said. “It was September and sleeting and 30 degrees, and it was just 10 of us in the stadium running around the concourses with these massive road cases, run cable, run speakers and then [developing] the actual crowd noise that was in the stadium last year was a lot of fun.”

Curtis Craig, associate professor of sound design and head of BFA in theatre design and technology, served as one of Smedley’s professors and mentors throughout his time at Penn State. Craig also led the team that created the synthetic crowd noise for the 2020 football season.

Craig said he was sent the crowd sound library from EA Sports that created Madden. When creating the crowd sounds, Smedley wanted to focus on third- and fourth-down defensive crowd noises.

“[The team was] taking a mix of the stuff that we had in our library and figuring out how to layer that so that it sounds like 20,000 kids in the student section and just trying to figure out how to recreate screwing with quarterbacks,” Smedley said.

Craig said Smedley’s work on the project was “exactly what a sound designer does.”

“Take a given circumstance and come up with the idea of taking a whole bunch of pre-recorded crowd sounds and a bunch of stock sounds, and what he did was then layer them together to create sounds,” Craig said. “These are less intense sounds, and these are more intense sounds, and these are the most intense sounds, so that the operator literally had a series of buttons in front of them to play from after a play.”

This project didn’t come without its challenges, however.

“It's very difficult to get a lot of crowd noise that doesn't have people swearing in it or drunk people. So both of those are editing challenges because we had this big library, but so often it was like, ‘Well, that person is clearly drunk in that piece of audio,’” Craig said. “It's like assembling Frankenstein's monster.”

Overall, about 800 to 1,000 sounds were created for the synthetic crowd noise project between 10 students.

Cindy Simmons, an associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, taught Smedley in one of her media law classes and invited him to be a teaching assistant for her this semester.

“He’s super smart… He had a lot of questions and personal experience with disputes about copyright and is very interested in intellectual property,” Simmons said. “As a TA, he actually taught one class on intellectual property, and I was like, ‘I’m out of a job,’ — this kid has done a better job teaching this particular subject than I could.”

Simmons described Smedley as being “personable” and “helpful as a TA” and said his experience in the School of Theatre has built “a certain enthusiasm for Penn State.”

Craig described Smedley as “relentless” and “almost annoyingly positive in the most beautiful way possible.”

“There are things I just think to myself: ‘I don’t know a path here; I don’t know a way to do this,’” Craig said. “And he’s always like, ‘Let me try — let me figure this out.’”

After graduation, Smedley will take part in an internship with Disney.

“We’ve been talking the past couple weeks about his path post-Disney internship, and he’s been talking about going on tour with a company that does circuses and big arena shows, and we’re just trying to figure out a path there,” Craig said. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, no, we’ll figure this out.’ And I think, ‘You know what, after four years, Michael, I believe you.’”