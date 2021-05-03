University Park student parking registration for summer 2021 will open starting noon on Thursday, May 6 online only at Penn State’s Transportation Services website.

Students are required to have Penn State ID and access account, and license plate information from vehicles owned by the student or a family member.

After completing registration, students must print a temporary permit to place on their dashboard for parking.

Regardless of semester standing, any student is eligible to register for parking.

General parking registration is not available at the Transportation Services Office but students looking for upgrades, including student-athletes and select graduate assistant, and students with state-issued Americans with Disabilities Act placard must visit the Transportation Services office to receive these permits.

For more information regarding student parking registration, email parking@psu.edu or call 814-865-1436.