Every year since 2002, Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity organizes a Lavender Graduation ceremony to recognize graduates who are members or allies of the LGBTQ community.

Lavender Graduation ceremonies occur at many schools throughout the country, including Penn State.

Sonya Wilmoth, the CSGD director at Penn State, said the first Lavender Graduation ceremony occurred at the University of Michigan in 1995.

This spring, Penn State will host its 22nd annual Lavender Graduation, honoring students who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community. The ceremony will take place on April 14.

Wilmoth said she believes Lavender Graduation is one of the most “prestigious” programs at Penn State.

“It provides us the opportunity to really celebrate our LGBTQ+ students for not only their academic accomplishments, but also recognizing that their journey as an LGBTQ+ student might not have been the easiest,” Wilmoth said.

In 2014, Wilmoth had the opportunity to experience her first Lavender Graduation at Penn State.

“I was shocked,” Wilmoth said. “I cried during a speech one of our students gave to their family.”

Wilmoth said she was moved by the “genuine thankfulness” the students had for those who supported them.

Throughout her time at Penn State, Wilmoth said the ceremony has included dozens of students. This year, the ceremony is slated to have the highest number of participants at 31.

Throughout time, Wilmoth said she has seen an increase in funds diverted to the ceremony, as well as changes in decorations and stoles.

According to Wilmoth, the ceremony includes speakers, musical pieces and portions to honor “student supporters.”

Throughout the history of the ceremony, Wilmoth said Penn State Student Affairs “has always been extremely supportive.”

Wilmoth also attended Lavender Graduation herself in 2018 when she graduated with her master’s degree from Penn State World Campus.

For many LGBTQ Penn State students, Lavender Graduation is an important milestone in their journey, Wilmoth said.

“It’s the bookend of their career here,” Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth said she believes the purpose of Lavender Graduation is to ensure students are “recognized for their accomplishments” and receive “career-long support” from the CSGD and the university.

Wilmoth said she encourages students who may be interested in Lavender Graduation to attend.

“Do it,” Wilmoth said. “Join us.”

Department Head of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Alicia Decker said she believes Lavender Graduation is an important “opportunity for students to be able to celebrate their accomplishments in a space that is safe and affirming.”

Decker said she believes traditional graduation ceremonies aren’t as “welcoming” as Lavender Graduation. She said she thinks the ceremony is a great way “to celebrate who these students are” and for those who care about them to “come and be part of their accomplishments.”

“I think it’s an important opportunity for students to feel valued, affirmed and celebrated,” Decker said.

Decker said “having a space that is all about celebration is very important.”

Regarding the importance of LGBTQ visibility and inclusion in higher education, Decker said the Lavender Graduation ceremony sends an important message.

“You matter,” Decker said. “You belong here.”

Decker said she thinks this ceremony “represents something really special for all of us.”

“I’m proud that we have so many students that identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Decker said.

Decker said she thinks it’s “really great” for the Penn State community to have so many students who “live their authentic lives — out.”

Decker said she encourages students to “go to support” their friends and colleagues at Lavender Graduation.

Because some students may not have family there to support them, Decker said it’s vital for faculty and students to be there to say: “We see you; we support you; we celebrate you.”

“We all have a role to play in creating an inclusive and affirming environment,” Decker said.

Celeste Good, who recently graduated with a degree in women’s studies from Penn State in fall 2022, shared their experience attending past ceremonies.

Good, who recently received the 2023 Jackson Lethbridge Tolerance Award, said they’re “very involved” in the LGBTQ community at Penn State. In the past, Good helped to organize “Love is Louder” and a Transgender Awareness Day hearts project, which called attention to all the transgender lives lost.

Because of their involvement in the LGBTQ community, Good said they were inspired to attend Lavender Graduation to support their friends who took part in the ceremony.

“You can see the ‘found family' aspect of what it’s like to be a queer college student and how sometimes your blood family is not the family that comes and supports you,” Good said. “I think that’s something that’s very unique.”

Good said students are able to choose someone to walk them to the stage during the ceremony, whether it’s a family member or a friend.

“It’s a very special event that I’ve loved going to for the last three years,” Good said.

Through the three years Good has attended the ceremony, they noticed a change in the colors of the stoles presented to graduates to become more inclusive of people of color.

“Times are changing constantly, and we want to be more inclusive of all the identities that can be encompassed,” Good said.

They noted how it can often be “easy for people to slip through the cracks and not graduate.”

“Talking as someone who is queer and has gone through the school system — it’s hard,” Good said.

Good said Lavender Graduation is a “beautiful ceremony” to celebrate and “highlight the achievements” of the LGBTQ community at Penn State.

“We can get through it,” Good said. “We can graduate, and we can pursue higher education.”

