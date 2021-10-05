Scott R. Williams of Reedsville, which is approximately 25 miles away from State College, was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, robbery and aggravated assault — in connection with a 26-year-old rape and aggravated assault case.

Along Pugh Street in State College on May 13, 1995, a 22-year-old Penn State student was “brutally beaten and raped” and then found in the “middle of the street” — naked from the waist down and covered in blood — early in the morning, according to court documents. The student’s right eye was swollen shut as well.

A State College police officer responded to a “report of a female down in the roadway,” according to court documents, and was met by “two females” kneeling beside the Penn State student “lying on the grass beside Pugh Street.” The officer “immediately” requested an ambulance.

The woman was transported to the Centre Community Hospital, now known as the Mount Nittany Medical Center, where it was determined her head injuries needed “specialized care.” The survivor was then life-flighted to Geisinger Medical Center where it was determined she suffered fractures to her skull, face and jaw, according to court documents. The survivor’s purse was also stolen, which contained personal belongings.

According to court documents, a search of the surrounding area revealed several articles of the survivor’s clothing lying in a nearby flower bed, and a “significant amount of blood splattering” on the side of the nearby apartment building and its vegetation.

After interviews conducted between May 16-22, 1995, the survivor could “recall very little,” but she did know she was “attacked from behind and struck in the head,” according to court documents. She also confirmed she did not have “consensual sexual intercourse” with anyone that morning.

An investigation filed with the FBI was able to develop a DNA profile for the alleged perpetrator, according to court documents, and on March 29, 2000, Thomas N. Jordan, former State College detective, filed a warrant for the arrest of the alleged perpetrator with the developed DNA from forensic testing in late 1995 and early 1996.

Also on March 29, 2000, Jordan filed the criminal complaint against the alleged perpetrator based on the DNA profile, according to court documents.

State College Police Detective Ralph Ralston resubmitted the DNA profile to the FBI in 2002 for DNA testing using an updated testing method known as short tandem repeat analysis, court documents said.

Later, in 2019, State College Police Detective Stephen Bosak was assigned to the investigation, and using a “genetic genealogy process” through two private laboratories, Parabon Nanolabs and DNA Solutions, State College Police identified the family tree of the alleged perpetrator, court documents said.

Parabon’s initial report was received on Nov. 13, 2020, according to court documents, revealing the alleged perpetrator was a European white male with “most likely fair to very fair skin,” hazel or brown eyes and brown hair.

Wanda K. Williams was identified as a close relative of the alleged perpetrator as a result of the report, court documents said, and Bosak and State College Police Detective Nicole Eckley then sought her out for a DNA sample. Wanda explained she has three children — Scott, Marc and Rishell with her now-divorced husband Richard.

The DNA samples were able to confirm Wanda as the mother of the alleged perpetrator, according to court documents.

Bosak and Eckley then attempted to acquire a DNA sample from Williams, the alleged perpetrator, during a high school football banquet using utensils. However, Williams was noticeably not eating or drinking.

A discarded fork, knife, spoon, napkin and plate used by Williams’ son were obtained and tested — revealing a probability of over 99% that he was the alleged perpetrator’s son, according to court documents.

On June 2, 2021, detectives drove to Williams’ home in Reedsville to collect garbage samples in order to search for items that could possibly contain DNA, and six bottles “believed to contain tobacco and saliva” — commonly known as “spit bottles” or “spitters” — were discovered.

After testing the DNA samples, Bosak and Eckley were able to identify Williams as the alleged perpetrator, according to court documents.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated when more information is available.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Student Affairs present renovation plans at Student Fee Board meeting Penn State Student Affairs presented its facility master plan to the Student Fee Board Friday.