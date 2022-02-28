Walking across Penn State’s campus, there are two individuals who are almost instantly recognizable to many passersby, usually referred to as “the twins.”

By dressing in similar — if not the same exact outfits daily — the two identical twins have caught the attention of many Penn State students, and it wouldn’t be uncommon to see others whispering, attempting to secretly take photos of them — or even pointing.

“It’s a little weird, but it doesn’t bother us too much,” Kaylie Barber said.

Kaylie (sophomore-mechanical engineering) and Kylie Barber have been dressing the same for as long as they can remember, according to Kaylie.

“In the beginning, it started out as our parents just buying us the same stuff,” Kaylie said. “We just enjoy being twins, and it’s a cool way to show it.”

Kaylie said looking through photo albums, the two aren’t always dressing the same, and there was a time when she was always in dresses, and Kylie (sophomore-mechanical engineering) “always wanted to wear jeans.”

Kylie said dressing the same is what makes the pair unique.

Kaylie said they’re often asked who picks the outfits, and she said as they’re both busy college students, if one of them has the extra time to set out an outfit, they don’t care what it is and are just “grateful” to have one less thing to worry about.

The Barbers also have the same class schedule and are both pursuing the same academic path — a major in mechanical engineering and minor in mechatronics, which is through Penn State Harrisburg.

Kaylie said both of them have lived together ever since coming to Penn State, and having her sister there with her was “one of the best things coming to Penn State.”

“Living together really just makes sense for us, and we have the same classes, habits and sleep schedules,” Kaylie said.

Kylie said the two grew up in the Amish Country portion of Pennsylvania, about 10 minutes from their grandparents’ farm where they lack neighbors but not land.

“We’re very much country people,” Kylie said. “To us, Penn State is a city.”

Kaylie said the two of them grew up homeschooled until they took dual enrollment calculus courses at the University of Delaware during their senior year of high school — their first ever in-person class.

“I would not trade being homeschooled for anything,” Kaylie said. “It opened so many doors for us and gave us so much flexibility.”

Both twins figure skated competitively for a large part of their lives, and then for the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club.

Kaylie said she’s grateful her sister is able to experience moving away to college with her, as she said it would be scary to go out and not know anyone.

The Barbers are aware of their presence on campus, and they’ve gotten “both positive and negative” feedback from peers through social media sites like Reddit and YikYak.

Kaylie and Kylie said they’ve had to deal with some “stalking” and have had to get a social media page taken down where people were taking photos of them and posting them.

“We’re really close and so [some students] find our bond intimidating,” Kylie said. “But it’s unique to who we are, and I don’t want to change it just because there’s some negative attention that comes with it.”

One of their friends Gabe Santos said he worries about the Barbers and their growing popularity.

“Our friends say that to a certain extent, people are kind of making us a novelty or objectifying us by calling us ‘the twins,’” Kylie said.

But, as Santos (freshman-mechanical and electrical engineering) said, “They’re just rolling with it.”

Kylie said she and her sister find it “funny” when people run up to them and ask for a photo.

“We’re just two students,” Kylie said.

Kylie said she believes many students don’t view them as individual people with “distinct personalities.”

“What distinguishes us is our personality, how we approach problems or just how we interact,” Kylie said.

Kaylie said she’s slightly more outgoing and talkative than her twin, who “will sit there and think” in a conversation.

Both sisters said they think people are afraid to approach them but said they’re open to talking about their experiences as twins.

Santos said he encourages people to “be open and friendly” to the pair in passing.

“They’re not robots who speak in sync all the time,” Santos said. “They’re just two twins who happen to dress alike and have a really close relationship with each other.”

Kaylie said everyone asks if the two sisters can read each other’s minds — “We can’t.”

The two are very involved around campus, Kylie said.

Both are involved in the Penn State Theme Park Engineering Group, the Disney Club and the Women in Engineering Program.

Both also have jobs as facilitated study group leaders for a physics course and are student supervisors at the Bernard M. Gordon Learning Factory — their “favorite spot” on campus.

According to Patrick Mather, the dean of Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College, the Learning Factory is a student-accessible shop where, once trained, students can independently make things for their projects — whether it’s research or any project related to college.

Mather said one aspect that first stood out to him about the twins was how they seemed more advanced than other sophomores in terms of “knowledge and professionalism” in regard to the Learning Factory.

He said “you tend to forget that they’re twins once you’re engaged in a conversation with them.”

“That mystery diffuses away right when you get to know them,” Mather said.

Mather said while their campus recognition may be a distraction, they are “quite resilient” and “passionate” about their studies and their work at the Learning Factory.

“They care about other students more than they care about themselves,” he said.

Kaylie said working at the Learning Factory comprises most of their free time, but outside of work, the sisters said they enjoy cooking together and lifting weights when they can find time — waking up at 5 a.m. every day to fit their busy schedule into the day.

Mather said it seems as though the Barbers are “leading themselves through education,” requiring little guidance from others.

Kylie said each of them are the other’s best supporter in their studies and in life — and they hope to continue to stay close after college.

She said the two will ultimately follow their own passions were they to develop separately, but, as Kaylie said, their bond is “really special” to them, and they don’t plan on separating.

“I love being twins,” Kylie said. “I don’t know anything different.”