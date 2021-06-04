Within the field of child welfare, many report racial disparities and inequities in the system — a new annual Penn State scholarship aims to change that.

Penn State announced Jan. 21 the creation of a new scholarship for students who have “a clear understanding of and commitment to addressing ethnic and racial disparities in child welfare-serving systems,” according to a statement.

The inaugural scholarship was given to two undergraduate students minoring in child maltreatment and advocacy studies, Lani Rosenbaum and Janiyah Davis, who will be awarded $3,000 each this fall. Additionally, the two recipients will be required to write a 10-page academic paper related to the child welfare field.

The scholarship was developed in part by Jennie Noll, a professor of human development and family studies and director of the Child Maltreatment Solutions Network at Penn State.

“This is a pretty large initiative to increase scholars of color and representation of scholars of minority ethnicities and disadvantaged backgrounds to be more greatly represented in our field of child maltreatment and advocacy studies,” Noll said.

Noll said the creation of the scholarship was inspired by diversity initiatives all around the university, and she wanted to do something that encouraged “real action and not words.”

“One of the things we could do was devote some of our resources to actually helping the field increase diversity,” Noll said. “We elected to set aside some funds for undergraduates of color and from disadvantaged backgrounds to be able to ease their financial burdens.”

Noll said she was looking for “hard-working students” who received recommendations from their instructors and had aspirations to devote their careers to child welfare. She said Rosenbaum (senior-psychology) and Davis (junior-psychology and criminology) exhibited those qualities.

Rosenbaum heard about the scholarship through an email from a Penn State administrator.

“I hope to be able to get some research to learn more about the disparities that are currently occurring in the field and hopefully find ways to prevent them from happening,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum said she was inspired to go into the field of child maltreatment and advocacy studies because she has a history of working with children as a camp counselor, lifeguard and swim teacher.

“I just really hope that I am able to get some good research done and possibly make a difference in the field for the future,” Rosenbaum said.

Davis, the other recipient of the scholarship, heard about the scholarship through a professor who announced it in class.

Through her usage of the scholarship, Davis said she hopes to “better the system for people of color.”

Davis said she was inspired to study the field of child maltreatment and advocacy through her experiences with having a parent in the military. She lived in several places while she was young.

“You travel and see different people who are your age,” Davis said. “In each of those situations, it’s really easy to see inequities in the way that children are treated, specifically in the welfare system and in daily life.”

Davis also listed some improvements within child welfare systems she would like to make, which included increasing financial resources for child welfare workers, cultural competence and diversity in the field of child welfare.

“I think with training, there would be so much more support and success within welfare workers and the children they serve.”