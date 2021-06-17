The American Red Cross frequently hosts blood drive events in and around State College to assist emergency and elective surgeries. However, the need for blood donors and volunteers increases during the summer months, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 6.8 million people in the United States donate blood and plasma each year, and a single donation of red blood cells can save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross.

Melissa Wolf, American Red Cross account manager for Penn State and a 2010 public relations graduate from the university, said blood drives across Penn State’s campus continue sprouting as the need for blood donations remains high.

“The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries arise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory,” Wolf said via email. “Today, there is great demand for blood as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, therefore, requiring increased blood transfusions.”

Someone in the United States requires red blood cells or platelets every two seconds for an array of elective and emergency procedures, according to the American Red Cross.

The number of people willing to donate blood has declined in recent years, meaning the “blood donor pool is shrinking,” Wolf said.

“The generation [that typically donated blood] is aging and sadly dying, and the younger generations aren’t picking up the slack, so to speak,” Wolf said. “So, it’s just been difficult to keep up with the demand because the people who typically donate aren’t donating — or they aren’t donating as often.”

Of the entire population, approximately 38% of people meet eligibility requirements to donate blood, according to the American Red Cross.

However, less than 10% of eligible donors actually attend blood drives and donate blood, according to the Community Blood Center.

Typical blood drive locations utilized by the American Red Cross — including local businesses, educational facilities and religious centers — shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Wolf.

In the midst of the pandemic, some facilities and hospitals postponed elective surgeries and procedures that required blood bags, Wolf said.

Since the American Red Cross coordinated a limited number of blood drives during the height of the pandemic, Wolf said open blood drives tended to succeed with a high number of donors.

“Sometimes during a crisis like this, people try to look for ways to step up and help,” Wolf said. “Many people who chose to donate blood [during the pandemic] were seeking out blood drives that maybe they wouldn’t have normally gone to, especially if their normal location was closed.” ­­

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State football quarterback charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Penn State freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux was charged with small amount personal us…

According to Wolf, the coronavirus antibodies test — which was administered for every blood donation — was another motivating factor for blood donors in the past year.

However, in recent months, Wolf said more blood drives have floundered to get their necessary blood units to support elective and emergency procedures.

In fact, to promote blood donations, Wolf said the American Red Cross is giving away $5 Amazon gift cards to people who donate between June 14-30, including at State College locations.

Penn State has one of the largest collegiate blood programs in the country, Wolf said.

“We collect so much blood at Penn State that it actually is its own blood collection territory,” Wolf said. “Nowhere else in the country is there a dedicated account manager that just [coordinates donations at] a university.”

While the American Red Cross receives extensive donations from the Penn State community, Wolf said some people remain apprehensive about donating.

“People say ‘no’ [to donating] just because they don’t understand the need for blood, the patients that [the donations] help and the state of affairs of donating,” Wolf said. “Sometimes we can overcome some of those objections with education.”

Contrary to the beginning of the pandemic, Wolf said the American Red Cross has been “struggling to get donors in the door” — possibly due to “donor fatigue” since people have other priorities with “everything starting to open up again.”

Just like other businesses that are struggling to fill their open job positions, the American Red Cross is “not immune” to these challenges as the organization grapples with finding volunteers to help collect blood — especially during the summer, Wolf said.

Although the American Red Cross struggles during the summer, Wolf said she hopes Penn State’s local “challenge” will improve donation numbers.

For the third year, Wolf said the American Red Cross is hosting a summer challenge that pins Penn State’s colleges and academic departments against each other — including groups like the Smeal College of Business and the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

Although Penn State’s summer blood drives are typically held in the HUB-Robeson Center, Wolf said the pandemic caused the events to move to Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State near Innovation Park.

“When the drives were held in the HUB, we would get a lot of foot traffic from parents and incoming students that [would] just see the blood drive sign and swing by to donate,” Wolf said. “We don’t have that now, but we are planning on being back full-throttle on campus in the fall.”

Wolf said the summer challenge started June 1 and will continue until July 28 within various locations around campus.

She also said the winners of the “friendly competition” will receive a plaque denoted with their department name — along with bragging rights.

“In general, I always challenge people just to try [donating],” Wolf said. “Find a blood drive, make an appointment and just go try it.”

A majority of first-time donors with apprehensions about the process end up coming back and donating again, Wolf said.

Claire Jablonski, treasurer for Penn State’s Student Red Cross Club, said she became involved with the American Red Cross in high school.

Although Jablonski (senior-mathematics) couldn’t donate blood initially — due to her height and weight not meeting the necessary requirements — she said she still wanted to get involved and give back.

According to Jablonski, the American Red Cross enforces health requirements for all blood donors — especially for underage individuals — to guarantee their health and safety.

“When people come in to donate, a lot of people don’t realize there’s a lot of different criteria they must follow in order to qualify,” Jablonski said. “So people will come in with the full intention of donating, but they have to go through the health history processing, test if they are healthy enough and meet the criteria the American Red Cross sets.”

Jablonski, who’s now a regular blood donor, said being turned away from donating can be frustrating, but it happens for a variety of reasons in order to protect the donors and recipients.

“Not anyone and everyone can donate, and I would say that’s the biggest misconception,” Jablonski said. “Although we want everyone to be able to donate, there are some health concerns that block people from being able to donate.”

According to Jablonski, the Student Red Cross Club typically hosts one or two blood drives per week during regular academic semesters, and she said they occur in an array of venues across campus — ranging from the HUB to the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Over the past year, the Student Red Cross Club continued hosting blood drives, which Jablonski said was important due to the detrimental wildfires and hurricanes happening concurrently with the pandemic.

However, Jablonski said HUB blood drives are the biggest and most successful drives since “the building can hold a thousand people,” and volunteers can obtain “the largest number of units” due to high foot traffic.

“The drives held in West Halls and Pasquerilla are smaller, but they still bring in a lot of donors,” Jablonski said. “[Drives] in the different areas on campus tend to attract different people to come in and donate — whether between classes or eating. It simply provides more opportunities.”

To obtain new blood donors, Jablonski said the Student Red Cross Club partners with other organizations and clubs to find people who may want to volunteer or donate.

“Some days there isn’t as much foot traffic for the blood drives, so we would have volunteers go to the HUB and hand out flyers to people and just say come and donate,” Jablonski said.

Before the pandemic, Jablonski said the club also used to participate in “chalkboarding,” which involved going into academic buildings and writing blood drive information on the boards to spread crucial information.

Jablonski said interacting with different volunteers and blood donors at each drive is a memorable aspect of volunteering at the blood drives.

“You get to talk to [donors and volunteers] as they are doing something that they are really passionate about — whether that be volunteering or donating the blood,” Jablonski said. “You can hear their stories about why they do it — everybody has a different story.”

The blood donation experience “creates a connection and a bond between people” that you may have never met otherwise, Jablonski said.

For donors who are hesitant or apprehensive about the blood donation process, Jablonski said she recommends people eat high-quality food and drink a lot of water, which can help prevent any adverse effects.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“[Donating is] quick and painless, but it can be even quicker and more painless if you eat and drink water before donating,” Jablonski said.

Overall, Jablonski said she hopes people try to donate blood and see what it’s all about.

“Literally with just one person [making a] donation, that can impact and change someone’s life forever,” Jablonski said. “Taking that hour to donate some blood is such an amazing opportunity to change someone’s life.”

Michael Jasper, president of the Student Red Cross Club, said he became involved in blood donations as a way to make a difference in the community.

“This past year was really difficult as a club, but I am really happy to say that we were able to still encourage and recruit a lot of people to volunteer their time at the blood drives — which makes the phlebotomists’ job easier,” Jasper (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

“Over this last year, everyone was so willing to follow all the guidelines that the Red Cross set forth, making sure we could still safely and successfully collect as many blood donations as possible,” Jasper said. “It seems like we are always in a blood crisis, so we could always use more blood donors throughout the year.”

Jasper said the club struggled with coronavirus' unprecedented settings. However, he said he’s excited “to get a face with the club” now that Penn State can have more in-person events.

“It is so easy to just go online and find a blood drive,” Jasper said. “I just want to stress that to people — it’s a whole lot easier to donate blood than they think.”

Kelly Porter said she decided to donate blood right after she met the eligibility requirements because donating is an activity that “gives so much to so many without really taking much from [the donors].”

For Porter (senior-political science and geography), donating blood became a bonding opportunity with a close friend from high school.

“It was a fun thing for us to do together and bond over,” Porter said. “Every few months, we would discuss where we planned to donate next, and we would schedule our appointments together.”

Donating blood can be a way to improve and sustain friendships, Porter said.

Porter said being a universal blood donor has also influenced her decision to donate regularly.

Since blood banks constantly require O negative blood — the type used in emergency procedures to treat people in critical condition — Porter’s blood especially makes an impact.

“It’s really a painless process — the needle doesn’t hurt,” Porter said. “I know people that are scared that [donating is] going to be super painful, but it’s really just a quick pinch.”

After donating, blood donors can track their blood’s progression— from processing and testing to storage and completion — through an online app that “really personalizes the donating experience,” Porter said.

“When you’re donating, you know they’re going to use your blood to help someone,” Porter said. “Just knowing that [your blood is] at a particular hospital and that they’re using it to help patients — it’s just really meaningful.”

Just like trying anything for the first time, Porter said donating blood for the first time can be “nerve-wracking,” but the pros outweigh the cons.

“You can do something that can quite literally change the lives of others, and I think that that’s definitely worth taking that step outside of your comfort zone and seeing if you’re eligible or seeing if you enjoy the experience of donating,” Porter said. “I know some people aren’t eligible or just don’t do well with needles, but you’ll never know unless you try, which is cheesy but true.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Borough of State College lifts coronavirus emergency ordinance The borough of State College repealed its coronavirus emergency ordinance 2156, effective im…