RECAP | What happened in Happy Valley this fall semester

Throughout this fall semester, Penn State students finally reentered Beaver Stadium and returned to in-person classes.

Here’s a recap of some of the fall semester’s highlights.

Comedian Bill Burr visits Bryce Jordan Center on tour

Sept. 10 — Comedian Bill Burr came to Penn State as part of his “Bill Burr the Tour.” Opening acts included comedians Joe Bartnick and Paul Virzi.

Penn State announces vaccination requirement for all employees at select campuses

Oct. 13 — Penn State announced a vaccination requirement for all University Park employees by Dec. 8, after President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order requiring vaccinations for all federal employees, contractors and others.

On Oct. 19, Penn State extended the vaccine mandate for faculty and staff to six commonwealth campuses — Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette and Harrisburg.

On Nov. 1, Berks and Schuylkill were added to the list.

Penn State then extended the deadline to upload status by Jan. 4.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks performs live

Oct. 16-17 — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live held three performances in Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

THON’s Executive Committee announces in-person THON

Oct. 28 — Penn State THON’s Executive Committee announced THON 2022 will be held in person — requiring proof of vaccination for all registered dancers, THON directors, captains and committee members, all student and staff press and performers, and all students and staff on a THON weekend pass list.

THON said more comprehensive safety plans for THON Weekend will be announced in January, and it is prepared to “pivot to an online only event should conditions require a change.”

Love is Louder event held

Nov. 3 — Love is Louder was an event in the HUB-Robeson Center that the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted in response to Uncensored America’s Milo Yiannopoulos “Pray the Gay Away” event hosted in the Thomas Building simultaneously.

Featuring guest speakers, music, food and activities, the event sought “to inspire love and community” at Penn State, CSGD’s Instagram post said.

Yiannopoulos’ event also sparked a protest held by Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence outside of the event.

Four Diamonds co-founder Charles Millard dies

Nov. 4 — Charles Millard, Four Diamonds co-founder, died at 93 due to a "brain injury resulting from a fall he suffered hours earlier."

Four Diamonds, which is Penn State THON’s sole beneficiary, seeks to conquer childhood cancer through providing assistance to families and children at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

Country star Kane Brown performs

Nov. 6 — Country star Kane Brown’s ‘Blessed and Free Tour’ came to the BJC at Penn State for a concert.

Opening acts included Nashville-based country band Restless Road and headliner Jordan Davis.

Elizabeth Smart speaks in the HUB

Nov. 9 — Elizabeth Smart came to Penn State to discuss resilience and healing after she was kidnapped for nine months at age 14, enduring sexual abuse during the entirety of her capture.

Students celebrate 100 Days ‘Til THON

Nov. 10 — THON celebrated 100 Days ‘Til THON in the HUB. The official theme, “Spark Endless Light,” for THON 2022 was announced.

Penn State sophomore dies

Nov. 12 — Nineteen-year-old Penn State sophomore Justine Gross was found dead after being reported missing the day earlier and falling inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute.

A candlelight vigil was held in her honor outside of her apartment building, Beaver Terrace, a few days later.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to Penn State

Nov. 16 — The American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed at the BJC as part of its Winter Tour.

State College holds 2nd annual Light Up Downtown

Nov. 19 — The 2nd annual Light Up Downtown, hosted by the Downtown State College Improvement District, took place at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

The event featured holiday activities, a light show and a trolley, as well as Santa Claus’ arrival in an Alpha Fire Company firetruck.

Mad Mex closes, set to be sold

Nov. 28 — To students’ despair, Mad Mex, a popular downtown Mexican restaurant, closed.

It is unsure what will replace Mad Mex at this time.

Yung Gravy performs in the HUB

Dec. 3 — Yung Gravy brought the "gravy train" to the HUB during a SPA performance.

Saint's Café to close, replaced by Elixr

Dec. 10 — Saint's Café announced it will close on Dec. 19 after 22 years of serving the community.

Philadelphia-based coffee roaster Elixr Coffee, which has been served at Saint's as part of a rotating menu of single origin coffees, will replace the shop.

