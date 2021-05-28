“His” or “hers” — freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors — underclassmen and upperclassmen.

These are just some examples of the “sexist and classist” terminology that will be written out of some course and program descriptions following a recently approved legislative recommendation from the Penn State University Faculty Senate, according to its website. The university has currently not officially implemented the recommendations.

In an attempt to be more inclusive, the Faculty Senate’s Committee on Curricular Affairs presented the new policy to the body on April 27 titled “Removal of Gendered & Binary Terms from Course and Program Descriptions,” where it passed with a vote of 125-13.

Bonj Szczygiel, an Penn State Faculty Senate chair and associate professor, said the decision to implement this policy is one that will affect only the internal functions of the senate, not the university as a whole.

“Passage by the Faculty Senate does not represent a decision or change — supportive or otherwise — on the part of the university,” Szczygiel said via email. “It would be incorrect to characterize the recent report's passage as representing the agency or intent of any entity beyond the Faculty Senate and its curriculum oversight.”

Szczygiel said the policy was part of the Faculty Senate’s efforts to adopt more inclusive policies, and recommendations were also made for the university to implement its own policies to remove gendered wordage from “all written materials, including recruiting materials, admissions materials, scholarship information, housing materials, other outward-facing documents, internal documents and websites.”

The decision for the university to enact these broader recommendations rests beyond the control of the Faculty Senate, according to Szczygiel.

Lisa Powers, a Penn State spokesperson, said the university recognized the decision made by the Faculty Senate, but no clarification was given on whether the university would seek to adopt gender neutral language in its own materials.

“The Faculty Senate’s decision pertains only to changes to course and program descriptions, which are within the purview of the Faculty Senate and not the administration or the Board of Trustees,” Powers said via email. “These changes have occurred at many universities across the nation. We understand and respect that there are different viewpoints on these matters.”

With the rising publicity surrounding the decision, discussions have emerged among students over the effectiveness of the policy.

A recent Penn State graduate, Ryley Lehaw, said while the decision is beneficial now, concern remains on whether the Faculty Senate plans to continue working to implement gender-inclusive policies. Lehaw, who graduate in 2021 with a master’s degree in management, said he hopes to see work toward providing more gender-inclusive policies, especially for transgender students.

Lehaw said the university should also take forth the recommendations from the Faculty Senate and consider adopting gender-neutral terminology as well.

“If [Penn State adopts the recommendations], who's it going to hurt?” Lehaw said. “It’s only going to help affirm individuals on the gender spectrum who are trans and nonbinary.”

Other students such as Percy Rose said the decision from the Faculty Senate is almost lackluster in what it promises and wishes more would’ve already been done for gender inclusivity at Penn State.

“I would say this is definitely not a negative thing — it doesn’t help or harm anything though,” Rose (junior-digital arts and media design) said. “I don’t oppose the decision, I’m neutral to this. It is a positive thing that they did this, but nobody was asking for this… There are more important and impactful things they could be doing.”

Rose said the impacts of the decision are especially lessened by the limited scope of the policy, including only course and program descriptions.

Going forward, Rose said he wants Penn State’s administration to be more willing to adopt the recommendation laid out by the Faculty Senate and also additional policies that would further impact transgender and gender-nonconforming students, faculty and staff.

“[Trans and gender non-conforming students] want the support — we want the actual support. We don’t want you to just say, ‘Oh, we’re supportive,’” Rose said. “I want substantial change… I want the world to be better, but let’s start with my college campus.”