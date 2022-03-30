Penn State students and members of the local State College community gathered together in Schwab Auditorium Tuesday night to listen to presidential historian and 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham speak.

In his lecture, hosted by the Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose, Meacham discussed his 2018 novel, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels" and how American discourse can be improved.

He also provided examples on how everyone can be better people.

Meacham referred to Abraham Lincoln and his outline of “better angels'' to illustrate the importance of not being right 100% of the time but only 51% of the time to improve bit by bit.

“Our better angels do battle with our worst instincts,” Meacham said. “If those better angels are right 51% of the time, that’s a heck of a good day and a heck of a good era.”

For Will O’Connell, an attendee at the event, he was intrigued by the idea and considered it a successful approach when it comes to the advancement of the nation.

“I really liked the part where he talked about being right just 51% of the time and only aiming to be right most of the time,” O’Connell (junior-economics) said. “I thought that was an interesting way to look at things.”

Meacham further outlined how compassion needs to be a pivotal focus for Americans — who should learn the lessons of former U.S. House Rep. John Lewis from Georgia.

“The most compassionate man I ever knew died on July 17, 2020,” Meacham said. “Mr. Lewis used to say that the chickens on his farm listened more than any of his colleagues did in Congress.”

Meacham also told the audience about the life experiences of Lewis and how his legacy will live forever, which is also detailed in his 2020 novel titled “His Truth is Marching On.”

“He was willing to die for his point of view, while I sit around and hold court,” Meacham said. “He walked into the fire again and again — he was arrested 40 times. He crossed the [Edmund Pettus Bridge], kneeling to pray while concussed and being tear gassed.”

Meacham also praised Lewis for being “a saint” and outlined the concepts of honesty and civility, as well as being candid — all as essential to having a successful democracy.

“We need to be honest about the scope and scale of our division. Being civil is not just being polite,” Meacham said. “Being civil is recognizing the options of others and doing what you can to argue with them in the genuinely of kindness.”

As the biographer for former President George H. W. Bush, Meacham told a story of Bush always winning the obstacle course race in school but stopping to help his friend who was stuck in a barrel during the competition, demonstrating the point of being empathetic.

“He was always thinking about someone in a barrel,” Meacham said. “Gorbachev was in a barrel because people didn’t wanna see the Russian greatness go away. Bush knew that if America had suffered humiliation, the last thing he would want is someone rubbing it in his face. He didn’t do anything because he thought about the other guy.”

Meacham paralleled the concepts of being empathetic and candid with understanding the soul of the people and learning from the past as a way to move forward.

“In order to understand the soul of the country, you have to understand your own,” Meacham said. “We have to focus on the moments in which we didn’t fail and have to learn from them.”

Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was referenced during Meacham's lecture when he informed the audience of how understanding the soul of the people was one of Roosevelt's pinnacle concepts

“President Roosevelt taught himself to walk again and thought he could teach the country to walk again,” Meacham said.

Throughout the lecture, Meacham preached the message of being better people to one another and truly listening to each other to improve knowledge and build better relationships.

“We are, in fact, called upon to respect the innate dignity of others, not because it’s the right thing to do, but because there's a utilitarian aspect to it,” Meacham said. “When we respect others, there’s a greater chance people will help us in return. That's a covenant in democracy.”

At the end of his lecture, Meacham left the audience with a quote focused on empathy.

"In order to understand someone's heart, you have to learn what breaks it," Meacham said.

However, Kyle Marko was a member of the audience who did not agree with the messages Meacham was sending throughout the lecture.

“Honestly, I do not agree with this guy, but he is very well spoken,” Marko (junior-information systems) said. “He is also friends with fake political people and claims to be non-partisan, but the best acknowledgement we got from people on the left were some mentions of Joe Biden.”

Prior to his lecture, Meacham gave advice to students on how they should take what they learn today and use it for the future.

“I hope that [students] will come to see that history and experience are not simply about yesterday but can help shape tomorrow,” Meacham said. “Acknowledge that the other person might be right and always keep in mind the question of, 'Is what I'm doing here today something I would want to be remembered for?'”

