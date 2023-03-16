The Subway on Pugh Street announced the location would be “permanently closing” effective last Monday.

The sign did not state a reason for the closure.

Though the Pugh Street location is closed, the sign said the locations on Burrowes Street and East College Avenue would remain open.

The Subway, located at 300 S. Pugh St., is the second restaurant in the area to close.

The sign said further questions regarding the closure can be directed to cparet@hvsubway.com In January, Gumby’s Pizza announced its permanent closure after 30 years of business.

