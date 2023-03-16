MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
Gumby's Pizza will close its State College location permanently, according to a sign posted …
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
Gumby's Pizza will close its State College location permanently, according to a sign posted …
Cooper Dehr is a science and environment reporter at The Daily Collegian. They are a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in political science
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After a bit of a hiatus, “Been There, Done That Podcast” co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft return for a new addition of the podcast.
Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.
Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.