Subway closing
Courtesy of Evan Mattas
The Subway on Pugh Street announced the location would be “permanently closing” effective last Monday. 
 
The sign did not state a reason for the closure. 
 
Though the Pugh Street location is closed, the sign said the locations on Burrowes Street and East College Avenue would remain open.
 
The Subway, located at 300 S. Pugh St., is the second restaurant in the area to close. 
 
In January, Gumby’s Pizza announced its permanent closure after 30 years of business.
 
The sign said further questions regarding the closure can be directed to cparet@hvsubway.com.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Cooper Dehr is a science and environment reporter at The Daily Collegian. They are a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in political science