In modern society, the quantity of news and media the average person is exposed to is increasing. Because of this, Penn State scholars and professors have emphasized the importance of news literacy for students.

Leah Dajches, a postdoctoral scholar in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, shared her insight on the importance of news literacy in modern society.

Dajches works on the News Literacy Initiative at Penn State — a “multi-pronged approach” in the College of Communications that aims to educate students about news literacy.

Dajches said in the “media-inundated world” today, news literacy is important to encourage “civic participation.”

“Media is everywhere,” Dajches said. “It’s important for us to understand how it’s created and how it might affect us.”

Katie O’Toole, a lecturer and instructor of journalism at Penn State, said “news is such an integral part of democracy.”

O’Toole said news literacy can be defined as “the ability to critically analyze” the information coming through the news and “being able to assess where that information came from and how verifiable it is.”

“There has to be some type of commonality in how we interpret the world,” O’Toole said.

At a societal level, Dajches said increased news literacy “can benefit democracy” but can also impact individuals on a “personal level.”

According to Dajches, being news literate can help people understand how news messages may “impact people differently” and “shed light on interactions” with people who have opposing views.

If someone is news literate, Dajches said it’s possible to enter “difficult conversations” with “more intention,” as well as “care and compassion.”

“It’s important to think about how individuals bring their own perspectives and context to news stories,” Dajches said.

Dajches said news literacy skills are “critical” for identifying fake news and misinformation.

According to Dajches, news literacy gives students a “set of tools” they can use to become “less overwhelmed” by the news they’re consuming.

Dajches said she believes journalists and the media play a “critical role” in promoting news literacy.

Dajches said news literacy is “very important” for younger generations to “critically engage” as they consume media. Because of this, Dajches said education about news and media literacy should begin at a young age.

O’Toole also said it’s important to educate young students about news literacy and getting information from reliable sources.

“It should be part of the curriculum, just like learning their ABCs are,” O’Toole said.

The development and increased use of social media leads to what Dajches calls a “news-finds-me mentality,” a concept she says was created at Penn State by Homero Gil de Zúñiga.

“People who fall into this idea that news is coming to them on social media actually have less political knowledge, which can then downstream impact their political and civic engagement,” Dajches said.

With this mentality, Dajches said people trust that their “social network and friends” will guide them to news, noting that one’s personal algorithm can be “curated in a way where [they] are not receiving current event news.”

To better explain the “news-finds-me mentality,” Dajches provided the example of how her personal social media algorithm is not curated toward the news.

“For me, sometimes I’ll go down a rabbit hole about Taylor Swift,” Dajches said, noting how if she starts following new fan accounts, her “algorithm feels like it's just a Taylor Swift algorithm.”

“I’ve individually ended up curating this very specific algorithm where I actually am not getting any current event headlines coming through.”

Dajches said curating this sort of social algorithm can give people a “one-dimensional view of news.”

Dajches said “the first step” is recognizing one “may be falling into the ‘news-finds-me mentality.’”

Once individuals “break from it,” they can transition from “a passive news consumer to an engaged, active and well-informed news consumer.”

“Being able to use your news literacy skills to help you actively engage with news stories helps to expand your perspective and the diverse voices and stories you are exposed to,” Dajches said.

O’Toole said “making a judgment” about what can be trusted is also an important factor of news literacy.

“People need a road map to navigate through this media landscape,” O’Toole said, describing how news literacy can guide people through which information is important.

O’Toole said she believes journalists play an “important role” in promoting news literacy, noting their commitment to “bringing in new perspectives” and “fact-checking” information.

Shannon Kennan, an associate teaching professor and coordinator for first-year seminars in the College of Communications, said she believes there can be a lot of “blurring of the lines of what news is.”

She said the “first step” in becoming news literate is developing the ability to discern what information is accurate news.

It’s important for consumers to read news that’s “published and produced by a journalism organization that sticks to ethics,” Kennan said.

She also called attention to the significance of outlets labeling content “appropriately” to ensure readers are able to discern news articles from columns or advertisements.

Kennan said an interesting part of news literacy is concerned with the “younger generations” — how much “news is embedded with social media” in modern times.

Despite some of the challenges social media presents, Kennan said it also poses an opportunity to be used in the future to “put something in place,” which will “help people tell the difference” between fake news and fact — technology can solve the problem it created.

When it comes to identifying fake news, she noted how some social media platforms have already “launched a tool” that labels “verified” news.

For associate professor of journalism at Penn State Russell Frank, he said news literacy is “not easy” in an age where “everyone has access to the media.”

“This is how we find out about what is going on in our world,” Frank said.

Being news literate is becoming harder, according to Frank, because “anyone sitting in their basement with a computer can put information out.”

To Frank, the word “verification” is very important to media literacy, noting it’s typically a safe choice to verify information they consume with reputable news sources, such as The New York Times or The Washington Post.

“If you are news literate, you will become more informed,” Frank said. “Everything in a democracy hinges on people being informed.”

Frank said he believes identifying accurate information can become more difficult with the increasing use of social media.

“Everyone has a microphone now,” Frank said. “Before, that wasn’t true.”

