To address the lack of hiring of Black faculty at Penn State, Gary King, a biobehavioral health professor, and an independent group of Black faculty published part two of “More Rivers To Cross” last year.

“More Rivers To Cross” part two is a 108-page follow-up report published on March 25, 2021, that outlined Black faculty members’ experiences with racism at the university.

Since the publication of the report, Marinda Harrell-Levy, associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State Brandywine and co-author of the report, said there hasn’t been a “consistent, comprehensive” response from Penn State.

As an author of the report, Harrell-Levy said she never received a direct response from the university.

“I think the administration’s silence reflects a lack of certainty about which direction to take,” Harrell-Levy said. “When you have so many people in different leadership positions across the university, sometimes you’re waiting for the next person to speak [and] take responsibility.”

Harrell-Levy said she’s seen the university do a “better job of articulating” what it's already done but continues to struggle with “what’s next.”

The university could have “targeted conversations,” Harrell-Levy said, to see where the gaps in diverse hiring at different Penn State campuses are and find out where support is needed.

“No one has really talked to Black faculty and staff to ask that question,” Harrell-Levy said. “And so, it'd be really nice to be invited into conversations about our own welfare.”

Harrell-Levy said she’s “relatively optimistic” for the transition of presidential leadership to Neeli Bendapudi as the newly elected official, who Harrell-Levy said she believes is committed to anti-racism in terms of practice and experience.

“I think we're on the precipice of potentially something very great if we take all of this energy and we move it forward together collectively,” Harrell-Levy said.

Though the university should “move quickly” with enacting change, Harrell-Levy said she understands the process can take time.

“I want to be respectful of the process because I don't want a quick fix solution that just makes everybody feel good in the moment but doesn't result in institutional systemic change,” Harrell-Levy said.

King agreed and said Penn State’s response to the report was “quite unfortunate” and raised questions as to whether the university actually read or understood the report.

“It seemed to be a knee-jerk reaction to any criticism that was part of the report and a clear failure to appreciate the essence of the report until [Penn State] received a good deal of criticism for their initial response,” King said.

Recruitment, retention and promotion of Black faculty and other racism Black faculty members have experienced has yet to be addressed “in any substance of fashion” by the university, according to King.

“I wish I could say that I personally was optimistic that the [President Eric Barron] administration would be doing something,” King said. “No. And that is evident in [Penn State’s] commission report that did not address the issues pertaining to Black faculties, which leads me to believe [the university] had no intention to want to address that.”

To King, the lack of response from the university is because “there isn’t a desire to change,” rather, it’s a “waiting game.”

“As of now, it's all talk. They talk the talk, but they don't walk the walk,” King said of administration members. “The bottom line is that actions speak louder than words.”

In response to the publication of the report last March, Marcus Whitehurst, vice provost for educational equity, said via email that “tangible progress is being made with Penn State’s ongoing commitment to change, grow and support diverse populations.”

Whitehurst said university leaders acknowledge more work is needed in recruiting and sustaining more “faculty of color.”

Moving forward, Whitehurst said the university has implemented a “centralized operational focus, which involves strategic planning expectations of unit leadership and achievement of various metrics.”

In addition to a new approach, the university has changed its “policies and processes” to include new resources, support, positions, comprehensive reviews of every unit’s hiring practice and additional training, according to Whitehurst.

Whitehurst said the university has also modified the Student Rating of Teaching Effectiveness to account for the coronavirus pandemic, and it also reworked questions to try to reduce bias.

Along with updating the SRTE process, “reviews of every unit’s Affirmative Action plan have been accomplished with the goal of improving recruitment strategies, as well as tracking the annual progress of every unit in hiring diverse faculty and staff,” Whitehurst said.

Darryl C. Thomas, associate professor of African American studies and another co-author of the report, said he also hasn’t seen any “concrete changes” from the university.

Thomas said he expected the university to respond this way since previous reports have been “put on the shelf.”

“It takes some commitment from the top, but it [also] takes a political effort to move in this direction,” Thomas said. “I think it’s an overall backlash against what might be perceived as the gains of the civil rights movement.”

Michael West, professor of African American studies, History and African studies, said he has not seen the university implement any changes since the report was published.

West said he believes the university is a “fundamentally conservative and authoritarian institution,” and its mode of operation is to “pretend to take action.”

Until there is another crisis and another report is commissioned, the report will be “put on the shelf where it will gather dust,” according to West.

West said after part two of the report was published, the university responded with “disdain and contempt,” which “doesn’t speak well of the university administration.”

In its March 2021 response to “More Rivers To Cross” part two report, the university said, “We embrace the spirit, but not the pessimism, of this report produced by an independent group of faculty members, and we share the commitment of its authors that more must be accomplished.”

However, West said the lack of policy change isn’t unique to just Penn State but other universities as well.

“We have to keep moving. We can't allow other people's trepidation or timidness to deter us from forward momentum,” Harrell-Levy said. “But we also have to acknowledge that when you're working with an institution that's big, that really high quality, meaningful change will take some time.”

