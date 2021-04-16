From being the daughter of a successful R&B musician to entering her 17th year as a tuba and euphonium professor at Penn State, Velvet Brown has had a long, successful career.

Being named the inaugural David P. Stone Endowed Chair in Music is her most recent achievement at Penn State.

The chair position, established by late alumnus David P. Stone, aims to provide funding for one faculty member in the School of Music to pursue scholarly and creative activities outside of their teaching.

“I am extremely honored because I’ve had many thoughts and projects in mind that I feel are significant and will be significant,” Brown said. “But the idea of trying to fund those — I couldn’t figure it out.”

Brown was selected for the position after consideration from the School of Music’s Faculty Advisory Council, college dean and provost.

Director of the School of Music David Frego said he was “thrilled” Brown was selected as the inaugural recipient.

“Professor Brown is recognized globally as a concert tuba artist. In addition to her frequent performances and many recordings, Brown has many graduates from Penn State who are now teachers and performers in their own right,” Frego said via email.

Frego said Brown has an “ambitious artistic agenda” for the next five years in which she plans to use the funds of the endowment.

On top of her professorship, Brown is the brass chamber music coordinator and the social director to the School of Music for equity, diversity and inclusion.

Brown said her passion for music began in her childhood. Her father was the drummer and pianist for the Van Dykes, a jazz R&B performing group from the 1950s. Additionally, her grandfather was a drummer in the U.S. Navy’s big band.

Brown said she got her start in music thanks to her parents.

“The idea of music and giving started with my parents,” Brown said. “My father noticed that the young people were getting bored, and boredom would lead to trouble. So he started a drum and bugle corps for the city of Annapolis, [Maryland] and all kids who wanted to partake.”

Her father’s program lasted for nine years and over 150 children participated, she said.

“That was giving — giving through music,” Brown said.

Despite her father’s original intentions for her to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and study mathematics, Brown went to school for music at West Virginia University and Boston University.

Afterward, Brown began her teaching career in public schools.

“I taught in the public schools for a while because, again, this idea of music — giving back and providing for others — was in my blood,” Brown said.

In her time away from teaching, Brown led a career as a soloist and chamber musician all around the world. She’s been invited to festivals and has performed with many professional orchestras.

Brown is also a member of a chamber music group that works with public schools and is a founding member of the International Women’s Brass Conference.

She said she believes her experience with music benefits her students at Penn State as well.

“I bring that high level of artistry to Penn State,” Brown said. “I bring the care and nurturing for my students to Penn State, and I think that that is a magical formula.”

Meredith Fuller is a first-year graduate student and teaching assistant under Brown.

“I didn’t want to go to Penn State necessarily,” Fuller (graduate-tuba performance) said. “But then I had a visit with Ms. Brown, and that changed everything.”

According to Fuller, it was important that she had a good connection with her music professor wherever she went.

“As a music person, you really choose your school based on the professor you’re going to be working with. For the most part, the instrument professor that you’re working with is your adviser, your mentor and your main person,” Fuller said.

Fuller said she clicked with Brown “right from the very start.”

“She just had this kind of kindness but also confidence,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t anything like ‘Oh, I’m the professor and you’re the student.’ It was, ‘We’re going to work together to find what works for you.’”

Ultimately, Fuller said she believes Brown emphasizes the student in her teaching, because it’s not just about the teacher. To Fuller, Brown is always there “from 8 a.m. lessons until we’re done with our 8:30 p.m. rehersals.”

“She goes on Saturdays and Sundays to listen to our recording sessions and our rehearsals with pianists,” Fuller said. “She’s always on, always dedicated her time and efforts to her students no matter when it is.”

Brown’s recent achievement in being named the David P. Stone Chair will allow her to continue giving back.

One of Brown’s proposed projects, which played a key role in her receiving the chair position, will involve working with the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to use tuba music to comfort babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. She’s had the idea for 10 years, and the chair position will finally enable her to begin research and implementation of this project.

Another goal of hers is for the School of Music to expand to include different types of music and more students of different backgrounds, and allowing the community to be involved.

“We do have a thriving music school. We have a new beautiful recital hall facility that I’m sure many walk by if they come to that part of campus and they look at from the outside,” Brown said. “But what I would like to say is, ‘Come on inside and listen to some of the concerts that take place,’ especially since we’ve been watching music via the computer over this last year.”

Brown mentioned the School of Music is beginning to expand its scope to different genres, however, such as cinema and pop.

“We need to expand so that everyone’s interests and backgrounds are respected,” Brown said.

Brown said she believes the most important part of her position as the chair is that it will allow her to bring her students and colleagues together.

“Coming from a musical family who put this idea in my mind of music and giving, music and teaching, and putting others above yourself is really what I do,” Brown said. “Yes, this is a wonderful reward for me, but I see it as how it will help others.”

