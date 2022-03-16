Penn State Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science Micheal Mann is set to leave Penn State at the end of this year and assume a new position at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mann will become a presidential distinguished professor in the department of Earth and environmental science and a fellow of the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy on Sept. 1, 2022, according to a release from the University of Pennsylvania.

The release said he will also be the inaugural director of a new Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media, a Perry World House faculty fellow and a distinguished research fellow at the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

Mann's research is primarily about climate variability and extremes, climate education and policy, and paleoclimate and tropical cyclones, according to the release. He and those he worked with produced a reconstruction of temperatures over the last 1,000 years, which showed "human impact on climate" in 1999.

In a statement, Penn State Dean of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, Lee Kump said he and the college are "so thankful for the many years Michael Mann has spent at Penn State, working on critical research — for not only our university but also for the nation and our world."

"Mike has been a part of a cohort of world-renowned climate scientists in the college and the university, and he will be sorely missed at Penn State," Kump said in the statement. "Our researchers will continue Penn State’s exemplary climate science research programs, working from the foundational discoveries for which Mike and other Penn State scientists are known. We certainly wish Dr. Mann all the best in this next phase of his career."

