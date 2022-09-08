On Wednesday, President Neelie Bendapudi will be hosting two virtual town hall meetings for Penn State faculty, staff and students.

The first meeting will be for faculty and staff at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m., Bendapudi will host a second meeting for students and their families, according to a release.

The goal of the meetings is to share details and answer any questions regarding Penn State's 2022-23 operating budget and tuition rates, the release said.

Penn State leaders will have an opportunity to speak on their plans to "enhance revenues, find efficiencies and reduce spending, while also maintaining both access and affordability and educational excellence in line with Penn State's land-grant missions," according to the release.

Attendees of both town hall meetings will be given the opportunity to submit questions they might have before and during the meetings. Both meetings will be livestreamed and archived on this link for those who could not attend.

