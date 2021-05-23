Penn State President Eric Barron discussed the future of The Arboretum at Penn State and upcoming in-person activities during the season finale of WPSU's "Digging Deeper" Sunday night.

During the special, Barron interviewed Kim Steiner, founding director of the Arboretum and Shari Kay Edelson, director of operations for the Arboretum.

Penn State ornithologists and volunteers will lead bird migration observation walks starting weekdays next week, according to Edelson.

Through the summer on weekday mornings, Edelson said the Arboretum will have free drop-in programs, mainly for kids in the Children's Garden.

Additionally, Steiner said the Pollinator Garden will open in June, and Edelson said the new Palmer Museum of Art and Arboretum headquarters will break ground in July.

On May 7, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved an $85 million expansion and relocation of the Palmer Museum of Art from its current location on Curtin Road to the Arboretum.

The expansion will allow for more than a 185% increase in the museum’s collection since its last expansion in 1993.

Edelson said the Arboretum receives roughly 150,000 visitors per year.

"This is a natural living laboratory," Barron said. "As it's grown, it's become more of a destination."

Within the next 10 years, Steiner said the Arboretum will extend the Rose and Fragrance Garden, have a Fountain Garden that extends down to the Marsh Meadow, likely have some gardens between the Overlook Pavilion and complete the new Palmer Art Museum overlooking the field toward Hartley Wood.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE