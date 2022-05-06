The Penn State Board of Trustees renamed the Innovation Hub building on Burrowes Street the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub Building during its Friday meeting.

Matthew Schuyler, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the renaming is to honor Barron's support for entrepreneurship at Penn State.

Barron helped to found Invent Penn State in 2015, which "spurs economic development, job creation and student career success," according to its website.

Barron also received the Penn State Medal, which honors individuals from Pennsylvania who inspire accomplishments in higher education by Penn State students through their own achievements.

Barron is only the fourth recipient of the medal, with the other three being former presidents Bryce Jordan and Joab Thomas as well as former interim president Rodney Erickson.

President Barron was also granted emeritus status as a professor of geosciences at the meeting.

