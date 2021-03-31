Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a webinar on Wednesday to address the university's plans for the summer and fall including Penn State's ongoing response to the coronavirus.

Kelly Wolgast, director of the COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said Penn State is hoping to become a possible coronavirus vaccination site. The university is preparing by purchasing freezers to store vaccines.

On March 11, the university announced it would open up the Bryce Jordan Center as a vaccination site for community members.

Until then, Barron encourages students to continue signing up for vaccinations.

For the fall semester, Barron said Penn State continues to expect to welcome students back for the fall with in-person classes.

Penn State will host another webinar in late April to discuss future plans regarding the coronavirus and the return of faculty.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students report positive experiences in coronavirus isolation Penn State students who have been isolated or quarantined for coronavirus have reported an "…