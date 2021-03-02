President Eric Barron allocated coronavirus relief funding and discussed the university’s plans to distribute the money to students on Feb. 23.

Through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, which was passed at the end of December, Penn State received $85 million, of which $27.5 million will be allocated to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants.

“We’re still working through how we will get those funds to our students and how the remaining funds will be allocated to best support Penn State’s needs as we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” Barron said.

According to Barron, in recognition of the financial hardship caused by the pandemic, the university adjusted tuition for summer 2020 and froze tuition rates for in-state and out-of-state students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university also provided refunds for room and board, and modified students’ campus and housing meal plans to account for the remote start of the spring semester.

“What’s really been heartening is how Penn State’s alumni and friends have continued to support the university,” Barron said, “even in the face of a global pandemic and economic downturn.”

