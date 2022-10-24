As Penn State students and community members protested the Uncensored America event hosting Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein, Penn State hosted journalism professor Al Tompkins from the Poynter Institute.

On Monday night, Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications began its week-long initiative to celebrate National Media Literacy Week with Tompkins' "Fighting Truth Decay: How and Why Fakers Fake" event.

Tompkins said “never has there been a more active reason to think critically about what we consume.”

As part of its initiative, the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications will launch a news literacy ambassador program and a podcast among other efforts to promote news literacy.

The first of these initiatives was held tonight in the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center, hosted by the Poynter Institute.

According to Tompkins, a recent New York Times article classified disinformation as a defining characteristic of American politics today.

The Poynter Institute seeks to “foster civil dialogue” and help citizens participate in an informed democracy, Tompkins said.

“Our goal is to help people cut through the noise that gets in the way of democratic articulation,” Tompkins said.

Among the challenges faced in the news media ecosystem, Tompkins said the clash between information and misinformation has increased — people sharing “fake news” have a platform to spread the misinformation.

Tompkins said people don’t realize their intention or harm in spreading misinformation, and while they may have no ill intent, many don’t appreciate the scope of their influence.

“People tend to believe whatever they hear first,” Tompkins said. “It takes a lot of work to reel them back in.”

Above all else, Tompkins urged the audience to be skeptical, not cynical, and take a closer look at the news they’re consuming. Tompkins also said to be open to conversation and deliberation rather than reject information because it disproves someone’s personal stance.

“That is a sign of intellectual curiosity,” Tompkins said. A stronger position, he said, is to admit that someone can look at an issue from different angles to show they are intellectually secure.

“All of us have to be willing and open to learn new things — don't be cynical,” Tompkins said. “A lie lives forever.”

Tompkins further explained the need for context and background for readers to look at the bigger picture saying “truth is different depending on the lens that you look at it through — look for the larger story.”

As the spread of disinformation becomes more prolific and more pronounced, Tompkins said, it “erodes the credibility” of all news sources because accuracy has slowly become “antiquated” in our world of social media and immediate information.

“You have a civil responsibility to know what youre talking about. Use your skills and influence for good not for misinformation,” Tompkins said.

Broadcast Journalism professor Steve Kraycik, director of student television at Penn State, said he has wanted to invite members of the Poynter Institute to speak at the university for a long time.

Kraycik said the timing of the event, which coincides with protest events regarding freedom of speech and assembly rights around the university, works well for the importance and relevance of the news literacy topic.

Speaking on the experience of Al Tompkins, Kraycik described Tompkins as “one of the best journalism instructors in the country.” Tompkins has largely focused his efforts on helping aspiring journalists distinguish between fake news and credible sources, Kraycik said.

Barbara Allen, director of college programming at Poynter and Tompkins’ colleague, described him as a “renowned instructor and journalist with 24 years of experience in the industry.”

With clients in pretty much every major media outlet, including CNN and ESPN, Allen said, her colleague has demonstrated an expertise for teaching students and citizens the basics of fact checking.

At the end of the presentation, Tompkins reiterated his plea for students to recognize their civic responsibility and avoid chronic cynicism.

“We live in a culture of lies and corruption,” Tompkins said. “We need to renew our faith in institutions and the belief that not everyone is a liar.”

Tompkins said he believes the government is full of good and honorable public servants who are too often overshadowed by “fakers.”

“We are close to a time when discourse no longer changes minds.” Tompkins said. “We are [also] approaching a point where it is unsafe to have these types of conversations.”

