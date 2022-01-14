Last week, Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported the highest number of positive coronavirus tests at University Park since the onset of its tracking procedures during the week of Dec. 14-20, 2020.

A total of 430 positive cases were reported out of 4,097 tests from Jan. 3-9 — which is 104 more positives than the previous high of 326 during the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021.

Jan. 3-9 also saw a 10.5% positivity rate, compared to the current positivity rate of 9%.

As of Friday, 275 positive cases have been reported out of 3,239 tests for the week of Jan. 10-16 — equaling a 8.5% positivity rate thus far.

Over the last seven days, a total of 480 positive cases were reported out of 5,304 tests, accounting for the current positivity rate of 9%.

The seven-day measurements are updated daily and account for “the rolling percentage of all tests performed that return with a positive COVID-19 result for the previous seven days,” according to Penn State's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Currently, 89.7% of students and 84.4% of employees are vaccinated at University Park. Both rates are over 20% higher than Centre County’s rate, which the dashboard measures at 61.4%.

Additionally, employee vaccination rates are broken down into full-time and part-time statistics. Full-time employees at University Park are 89.9% fully vaccinated, while part-time workers are 59.3% fully vaccinated.

