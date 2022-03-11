A Port Matilda man who allegedly raped four Penn State students between 2010 and 2017 pleaded guilty to charges brought against him on Thursday, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Fields, 37, was arrested July 21, 2020, when the State College Police Department and Pennsylvania State Crime Lab found DNA evidence linking him to the alleged assaults.

Fields pleaded guilty to 17 of the 19 charges brought against him, and he's being held in the Centre County Correctional Facility without bail, court documents said.

The first alleged assault happened Aug. 22, 2010 after a 22-year-old woman reported she was raped near Apple Alley in State College.

On Jan. 28, 2011, a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the Fraternity Row area.

Then on April 3, 2011, a 20-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of Fairmount Avenue and South Burrowes Street.

The last alleged assault occurred on July 16, 2017, when a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of West Prospect Avenue and South Atherton Street.

Fields is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 17, and the charges were initially filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

