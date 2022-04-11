The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform at Penn State will partner with the Assessment Institute in Indianapolis, according to a release.

The Piazza Center is named after Timothy Piazza, a former Penn State student who died on Feb. 4, 2017 from a fall resulting from alcohol-related hazing on initiation night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The Assessment Institute is based out of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus and dedicates itself to informing professional practice and improving professional development within the higher education system, the release said.

According to the release, this partnership aims to provide resources to Greek life organizations to “assess the learning occurring in fraternities and sororities.”

The Piazza Center will serve as the principal adviser for new fraternity and sorority life content at the Assessment Institute in 2022, the release said.

