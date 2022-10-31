The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, Alpha Mu Chapter of the Penn State Alumni organization endowed a $80,000 gift to support future research through the Penn State Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform, according to a release.

The gift will be matched by the university, the release said.

The Piazza Center is named after Timothy Piazza, a former Penn State student who died on Feb. 4, 2017 from a fall resulting from alcohol-related hazing on initiation night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The gift intends to support an expansion of programming and educational projects and to "join other supporters in enacting positive change by helping to create healthy, life-changing fraternities and sororities."

The Piazza Center has successfully produced data for more than 750,000 members across 770 different campuses with greek life.

Penn State plans to create an endowment of $8 million to fund the center's research, according to the release.

The university has already committed an initial investment of $2 million and will match up to $3 million in additional endowment funds.

