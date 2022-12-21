Gavin McInnes Protest, 01

Penn State students hold up signs protesting Gavin McInnes' Uncensored America event outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger
Alex Stein spreads his arms as he argues with Penn State students protesting Gavin McInnes' Uncensored America event outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
Alex Stein argues with Penn State students protesting Gavin McInnes' Uncensored America speech outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
Alex Stein is filmed as he argues with Penn State students protesting Gavin McInnes' Uncensored America event outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
Alex Stein takes a picture with a student protester outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
Alex Stein surrounded by Penn State students protesting Gavin McInnes' Uncensored America speech outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
Student protesters pour water on their faces after being pepper sprayed during the Stand Up, Fight Back protest outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
A Penn State student pours milk on his face after being pepper sprayed during the Stand Up, Fight Back protest outside the Thomas Building on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

