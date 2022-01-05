Penn Staters released a petition asking the university to overhaul its current spring semester plan due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus strain.

The petition comes in response to Penn State's announcement of an in-person start to the spring semester Dec. 30.

The university is requiring masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and weekly testing for those who have not uploaded proof of vaccination throughout the semester.

With over 1,200 signatures, the petition calls for a "cautious and gradual" return to in-person learning and remote start to the spring semester.

"We should not be forced to choose between our education and our health. We believe that it is more prudent to make the adjustment immediately and give our community more time to plan and react," the petition said.

The petition said the current plan "fails to align" with Penn State's "claimed commitment" to the heath and safety of the community.

The new plan outlined in the petition would allow the community to "pass the nationwide omicron variant peak safely," increased time to monitor the situation and maximize instructional and learning flexibility while minimizing student's learning disruptions, according to the petition.

Penn State announced Dec. 20 its Testing and Surveillance Center detected the omicron variant during its monitoring efforts.

