On Wednesday, an anonymous source posted a petition calling to expel Penn State student Avi Rachlin on account of his multiple violations of the code of student conduct, according to The Action Network page.

During the “Student-Faculty Rally to Vaccinate Penn State” event in August, Rachlin interrupted a group of protestors and showed "physically aggressive behavior" toward them, according to the Coalition for a Just University.

The petition describes Rachlin as a "violent misogynist, homophobic, white supremacist" and claims he creates a "dangerous environment."

Rachlin allegedly said he wants to "shoot up a school," sent pornagraphic images to minors, addressed people with slurs and harmed students and faculty via social media, according to the petition.

The petition's goal is to collect at least 800 signatures, and as of Saturday, it has received 616 signatures.

Penn State has not confirmed whether it is in the process of removing Rachlin from the university.

University spokesperson Rachel Pell said via email Penn State is "committed to the safety and welfare" of the community, and the legal processes of conduct incidents are generally "confidential for students and employees."

