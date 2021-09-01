A group of around 20 Penn State students and community members gathered at Old Main and walked unmasked through the HUB-Robeson Center Tuesday to protest the university’s indoor mask mandate.

Originally announced through a Twitter account titled “Unmask Penn State,” the group advertised the event as a way to “peacefully protest Penn State’s draconian mask mandate.”

The university announced an immediate indoor mask mandate Aug. 4, following a virtual town hall meeting Aug. 3, in which Penn State President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate coronavirus vaccinations, though the university “is not impartial to them.”

Student Lee Gysen said while he was invited to attend by a friend, the protest “wasn’t too accessible” in terms of publicity.

“[I] showed up here because I’m in support to unmask Penn State,” Gysen (sophomore-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “I think it should be a personal choice [of whether to wear a mask or not].”

Gysen said he was expecting more people to show up than those who did.

“I am still kind of disappointed at the number,” Gysen said. “I do know there’s a lot more people than this that feel the same way on campus, [but] a lot of people aren’t as vocal about it.”

The around 20-person group walked through the HUB with signs and a Pennsylvania flag and circled back to end the event where it began at Old Main, according to Gysen. Along the route, Gysen said “a lot of people” showed support.

Kate Rutter was in the HUB when the group walked through, and she said “it was pretty quiet.”

“I don’t agree with the protest,” Rutter (junior-public relations) said. “I see why they did it — I guess they have their own views, but I like that it was silent, that it wasn’t something that was super in your face.”

Kyle Hartmann said he showed up to protest partly “out of curiosity” and partly because he said he’s “a little annoyed” Penn Staters “didn't have a say” in the mask mandate.

“I figured there would be a small group, but I had no clue what to expect,” Hartmann (senior-plant science) said. “A lot of people don’t like to stir the pot.”

Hartmann said he believes the university has a high enough vaccination rate and low enough coronavirus infection rate to lift the mask mandate.

Penn State reported Monday more than 86% of students living on campus and 83% of full-time employees are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 78% of students living off campus have uploaded proof of vaccination.

These statistics were “frustrating” to student Matt Thompson, another participant in the “Unmask Penn State” protest.

“I believe the university needs to end the mask mandate immediately,” Thompson (senior-marketing) said. “College is supposed to be the greatest experience of our life, and with masks, we’re not able to [have that].”

Thompson, vice chair of the Centre County Young Republicans, said the turnout was “good” in his opinion because the group largely met recently through comments on various social media platforms.

Those who participated also said they would oppose a university-wide vaccine mandate.

“[I’m] quite glad [Barron] didn’t mandate the vaccine,” Hartmann said. “With how many people voluntarily got it, I think that’s a good sign.”

Thompson said he “strongly” opposes a vaccine mandate and said he believes students “should have the ability to choose.”

On Aug. 24, Ohio State became the ninth Big Ten Conference school to mandate vaccines, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. However, some of the aforementioned institutions allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Furthermore, Indiana’s decision to require vaccines for on-campus students, which was upheld by a federal judge on June 19, was also allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 12.

“My body, my choice,” Gysen said. “I’m unvaccinated myself, [and] I think it’s unfair that unvaccinated students are being treated differently.”

Penn State students and faculty who have not provided proof of vaccination to the university are required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus are tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

Rutter said she “definitely” believes masks should continue to be required indoors and vaccinations should be mandated, if possible.

Student Sofia Griffiths also observed the group walking in the HUB and said there “wasn’t even that many people.”

“I’m sorry, but like it makes me upset,” Griffiths (junior-hospitality) said. “Right now, we all have to do everything we can to be safe and to stay here and to keep everyone else here safe, and I’m sure most of those people aren’t vaccinated either.”

She said she believes people have to do what they can to protect both themselves and others.

“We don’t want to wear the mask either, but we do to protect everyone and to be able to live kind of a normal life,” Griffiths said. “[The protesters] were respectful… but I don’t think it was necessary.”

The “Unmask Penn State” protest follows the “Zoom-In” protest hosted by Penn State’s Coalition for a Just University from Aug. 23-24 where approximately 270 faculty members from 16 of Penn State’s campuses opted to teach their in-person classes via Zoom to protest the university’s lack of a coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Thompson said the protest held Tuesday wasn’t affiliated with any political group or campus club but brought like-minded individuals together in support of the same belief.

“This is a nonpartisan protest — there are vaccinated people here, there are unvaccinated people here,” Thompson said. “This is just a group of students that simply are asking the university to end the mask mandate.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE