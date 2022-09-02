Following Penn State’s 35-31 victory over Purdue on Thursday, crowds formed downtown and on campus. University Park Alerts sent an alert to “avoid downtown State College” due to an “unlawful disturbance.”

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said University Police and Public Safety worked alongside the State College Police Department to disperse the gathering of over 600 people on Beaver Avenue.

Though there were no “significant injuries” with only one person was taken into custody, the statement asked “fans to be responsible and respectful of our community” despite the disturbance being “celebratory in nature.”

Max Rennenberg was downtown after the game when he saw “big crowds in the street” and “people climbing the poles.”

“I was like, this is a little chaotic,” Rennenberg (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said, “but it was definitely a cool atmosphere, I guess.”

For Maddie Bader, she said she was going downtown to get pizza when she ran into a few people playing music.

“After we won the game, me and my friends were going downtown to get College Pizza, and as soon as we crossed Beaver Avenue,” Bader (freshman-broadcast journalism) said, “there were like 10 girls in the street with a speaker, and we started dancing with them.”

Bader said she went into College Pizza and when she came out, she saw “hundreds of kids out there in a matter of 15 minutes.”

Joseph Dempsey said he wasn’t there to see the crowds on campus but described the downtown scene as “kind of ridiculous.”

“Because A. it’s a town — people need to be able to drive and do stuff,” Dempsey (senior-architectural engineering) said. “But also B. it’s Purdue. It’s not like a big game. People are overreacting.”

Rohan Ramaswamy said he doesn’t “have a strong opinion.”

“A lot of people were gathering and stuff. Some people were climbing poles,” Ramaswamy (freshman-biology) said. “As long as particular harm wasn’t caused to people I don’t think it’s too much of an issue. It’s more of a problem when something happens where people start wrecking s---.”

Brooke Phillips said she “thought it was very interesting” despite how “crazy” it was downtown.

“I believe it looked very, very fun. I was not there,” Phillips (freshman-wildlife and fishery science) said. “I think it was a little too crazy for just the first game.”

Nick Graviano said he’s “all for celebrating but to an extent.”

“It was a big game, first game of the year,” Graviano (freshman-political science) said, “but at some point blocking the roads and the illegal activity that [Penn State University Police and Public Safety] brought up with that probably could be minimized.”

