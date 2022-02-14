Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) introduced a resolution Monday that will designate the week of Feb. 14-20 as “THON Week” statewide.

The resolution "honors the work of the 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who make the fundraiser possible,” according to the release.

“The incredible work of dedicated THON volunteers makes a world of difference in the lives of young cancer warriors and their families,” Corman said in the release. “These students deserve our recognition and appreciation for their efforts to provide a ray of hope to Four Diamonds families during their darkest hour.”

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

