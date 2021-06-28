Penn State was awarded a total of $72,049 in state funds to establish a new "special brewing program," Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Scott Conklin announced Monday.

The grant, which was awarded as part of the Specialty Crop Block Grant program, is also affiliated with the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.

The bill was created to provide a "bold, aggressive and necessary investment in Pennsylvania's agriculture to grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry, and inspire future generations of leaders within agriculture," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant program establishes state programs for crops that aren't eligible for federal support or are designated as "high-priority specialty crops."

"These block grants are used to help support and assist with the growth of high-priority crops, including those vital for craft beer production, such as hops, barley, rye and wheat," Conklin said in a statement. "While we have had a strong craft brew industry here in Pennsylvania, these funds will help our state to continue to strengthen the industry and provide additional opportunities in the agriculture field."

