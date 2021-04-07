The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday the Bryce Jordan Center will begin to administer coronavirus vaccinations Friday, April 9.

The Regional Vaccination Clinic will operate eight hours a day for five days a week, and the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LCC will direct operations and administer the 600 initial doses per day.

According to the announcement, vaccinations will begin at noon Friday with appointments available from April 9-12. On April 15, appointments will be available between noon to 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends.

The site is open to eligible vaccine recipients — regardless of county of residence — and appointments are required by calling 1-844-545-3450 or online.

Additionally, the DOH announced the dates for phases 1B, 1C and 2 for vaccination distribution across the commonwealth.

Phase 1B allows for a larger number of Penn State employees and student workers to become eligible, which began April 5. Phase 1C will be announced, which extends eligibility to essential workers in energy, information technology and transportation services.

For more information on the vaccine eligibility and distribution, visit the Pennsylvania vaccine website and Penn State's coronavirus website for updates.

