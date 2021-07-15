The Penn’s Woods Music Festival will resume in-person concerts this summer with scheduled performances on Aug. 4, 6, 7 and 11, as well as Music in the Gardens at the Arboretum at Penn State on Aug. 14, according to a release.

Each concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and the ticketed performances will be livestreamed, the release said.

The festival will feature classical and jazz chamber ensembles that are scheduled to perform in the School of Music Recital Hall and on the Olsan-Stone Terrace, according to the release.

General admission tickets for the concerts on Aug. 4, 6, 7 and 11 cost $25 per adult and $10 per student. Music in the Gardens on Aug. 14 is free with no rain date, the release said.

People can start purchasing tickets in person from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 2–6 and 9–11 at the Eisenhower Auditorium box office, according to the release. The Recital Hall box office will open at 6 p.m. prior to each ticketed concert.

Tickets are also currently available for purchase online.

