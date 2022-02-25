Penn State's Gamma Epsilon chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority is currently being investigated for "alleged misconduct" that occurred earlier this week, according to university spokesperson Lisa Powers.
ZTA's national headquarters reported the incident to Penn State's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life on Friday, Powers said.
Due to the active investigation, Powers said the university "cannot disclose" the nature of the incident.
