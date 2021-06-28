Penn State's West Campus Steam Plant will undergo a series of performance tests, beginning Monday and continuing throughout July, as a part of the installation of the plant's new combustion turbine and heat recovery steam generator.

With these tests, loud noises and and large amounts of steam may come from the plant, according to a release.

This new turbine will reduce the campus's greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 16,000 tons per year by recovering and reusing its own generated heat, the release said.

Once the plant undergoes and passes its testing requirements, the turbine will begin to function later in the summer.

