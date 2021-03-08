Waffle Shop reopening
Buy Now

The Waffle Shop reopened for business on March 8 in downtown State College.

 James Engel

The Waffle Shop in downtown State College reopened for business on Monday at 7 a.m. after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant, which serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, is located near the corner of South Garner Street and East College Avenue.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the spring, according to an hours sheet posted on the door.

The Waffle Shop is also hiring for all positions.

MORE PENN STATE NEWS

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

James Engel is a student government reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in French.