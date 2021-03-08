The Waffle Shop in downtown State College reopened for business on Monday at 7 a.m. after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant, which serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, is located near the corner of South Garner Street and East College Avenue.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the spring, according to an hours sheet posted on the door.

The Waffle Shop is also hiring for all positions.

