Vaccinate America, a student-run club at Penn State, and University Health Services hosted a pandemic Q&A session titled “Vaxx Faxx” with four panelists in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium Wednesday night.

Panelists included Dr. Dara Kass, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Regional Director for Region 2, Matthew Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics and professor of biology, Kara Krebs, case manager with Penn State UHS, and Valerie Fulton, a registered nurse.

The event began with a brief introduction of vaccines by the current vice president of Vaccinate America, Ethan Kronthal, and he said the vaccine is “a preparation used to help your body build an immune response against a specific disease.”

“Your body treats the particles within the vaccine as if they are the bacteria or virus that causes the disease and produces antibodies against it in the immune response,” Kronthal (sophomore-immunology and infectious disease) said. “This will give you either permanent or temporary immunity, and if the immunity is temporary, you will likely require booster shots later on.”

Members of the Vaccinate America club then provided a case study that was developed in the 1960s regarding the poliovirus vaccine, and then they addressed some common vaccine concerns, including whether vaccines contain harmful chemicals, could cause autism.

According to Vaccinate America, vaccines do not cause autism because the newer retrospective studies with large sample sizes of hundreds and thousands of children “showed no link between autism and vaccination.”

Members addressed that the dose of chemicals in the vaccine “do not pose a threat to our health.”

Later on, Vaccinate America discussed the major benefits of becoming vaccinated and ones surrounding the coronavirus vaccine itself.

According to Ferrari, increasing evidence that coronavirus makes people become very sick is called “co-infection,” specifically that “some of the severe outcomes from coronavirus have to do with a co-infection of other viruses or other bacteria — particularly in the lung that tends to cause pneumonia response.”

“What we know is that the level of protection of getting coronavirus after vaccination has been consistently good,” Fulton said. “We know that people that are vaccinated do have consistently better outcomes than people that are being exposed to coronavirus for the first time, or even while they're reinfected.”

Fulton said the treatment of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic “does not change too much.”

“At this time, pretty much most people are managed outpatient and do fine,” Fulton said. “If you have to go inpatient, that's a different story, and you're treated differently with the medications that are available.”

According to Kass, vaccinations have prevented severe cases of illness and save medical resources by helping prevent the necessity for people to become hospitalized.

“Herd immunity is an additional protection, this indirect protection of nonimmune people, because they're surrounded by people that are either immune because of vaccinated or immune because they were previously infected,” Ferrari said. “We're on a trajectory there.”

For people who remain hesitant to get the vaccine, Fulton said “putting good information out there and having people receptive is really important.”

“You need to be prepared to have a challenging conversation and walk into that knowing that you might not leave with the outcome that you expected,” Krebs said, “and being able to sit down, listen, acknowledge the other person's viewpoint and then offer the opportunity to provide thoughts, that might challenge their opinion.”

Kronthal said the biggest challenges for the organization are “misconceptions and myths about vaccines that cause a lot of people to be very heavily anti-vaccine.”

“Our goal is to try and help dispel those myths and misconceptions about them to help people make more educated choices."

