Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #21-16: Honoring the Life of Grant McDermott, which was put forth by the First-Year Council.

McDermott unexpectedly died on Dec. 28 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, according to his obituary in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The resolution called to design a plaque dedicated to McDermott.

Along with the plaque, a donation to PALS — a nonprofit in Bucks County that seeks to create "immersive experiences" for young adults with Down syndrome — will be made in Grant’s name to honor his commitment to “serving others through the kindness of his heart.”

