Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed the representatives of its First-Year Council at its Wednesday night meeting.

President Erin Boas and Vice President Najee Rodriguez welcomed the 32-member First-Year Council at the beginning of the meeting.

First-Year Council representative nominees Giani Clarke and Zach Perrin spoke before their confirmation.

Clarke (freshman-secondary education) said she is excited to start committee work and interested in working on equity initiatives, as she worked on an equity task force when she was in high school.

“My biggest goal is to give a voice to underrepresented students," Clarke said.

Perrin (freshman-chemical engineering) spoke after Clarke and said he hopes he can help make Penn State a better "home away from home."

He also stated he wants to make sure everyone’s voices are heard and said he will make decisions based on conversations he has with students of different backgrounds.

Both Clarke and Perrin left the room as the assembly discussed and voted on their confirmation.

As the two re-entered, Rodriguez congratulated them on their confirmation.

Boas then swore in both representatives and the rest of the First-Year Council into office.

